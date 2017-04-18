WWE News: Braun Strowman And Big Show Make Ring Completely Implode On ‘Monday Night Raw’ [Video]

Big Show and Braun Strowman are two of the biggest athletes on the planet and after weeks of WWE teasing a confrontation, the giants faced off this evening on Monday Night Raw. There was an issue a couple of weeks ago as the two were thought to battle it out at WrestleMania 33, but it never ended up happening. Tonight, they finally received their match in the center of the ring and it ended up being the ring as the ultimate loser.

Last week, Braun Strowman destroyed Roman Reigns and left the “Big Dog” lying with multiple injuries in a tipped over ambulance. Tonight, Reigns wasn’t at Raw and it led to Strowman causing havoc backstage and destroying everyone who even came close to stepping in his way.

Strowman took out Goldust, R-Truth, and Kalisto before coming face-to-face with someone who could stare him right in the eye – Big Show. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle originally gave Strowman the night off, but then, he put him in a main event match against Big Show much to the delight of the fans.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the match was brutal as the giants went back-and-forth to see who would come out the winner. Well, things ended in a No Contest and for a very good reason as there was simply too much weight and far too much firth in that ring.

It hasn’t happened in years, but tonight on Raw, it took place again. Big Show was sitting up on the top turnbuckle and ended up being caught by Strowman and super-plexed down to the canvas which caused the ring to completely implode and collapse.

Fans lost their mind as the two giant men lay motionless in the ring and the referee actually tumbled over the fallen ropes and to the arena floor below. As the ring steps settled back into place and the ring posts fell into the ring, no-one knew what to do because of all the destruction and carnage on Raw.

Medical personnel came out to the ring to tend to both men, but it was Strowman who got to his feet and stood tall in the ring. He didn’t want to be checked out by EMTs or referees or anyone, but he wanted the world to know that he was still standing after colliding with Big Show.

Yes, Strowman was able to survive a Knockout Punch, a chokeslam, and the ring imploding underneath him and Big Show. He screamed out loud and actually had a number of fans cheering for him which is completely different than what he has heard since separating from The Wyatt Family last year.

Tonight’s ring implosion on Raw was very much the same thing that happened years ago with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. It also took place years before that with Big Show again, but that time, he was super=plexed by Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown.

One thing that can be said is that Big Show finally got the huge moment he was angry about at WrestleMania 33, per Sports Keeda.

WWE has spent the last three years building up Roman Reigns as the face of the company and he was even given an important victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Now, the company is building up Braun Strowman as an absolute monster beast and the ring implosion with Big Show kind of topped it all off. Reigns having that victory over Taker a couple of weeks ago could lead to Strowman getting a gigantic victory at Payback.

[Featured Image by WWE]