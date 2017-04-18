Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Assets In Sexy Bodysuit As Hook Up Rumors With Marc Anthony Swirl

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to stunning people with her amazing good looks. The star posted another picture of herself on Instagram that showed off her enviable figure.

From the Bronx to DR.. #nomatterwhereigoiknowwhereicamefrom A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Jennifer had on a white bodysuit that showed off her cleavage. She teamed it with fishnet stockings and over-the-top bling. And needless to say, her fans showered her with a lot of love by complimenting her on her outfit and style.

She captioned her picture, “From the Bronx to DR.”

The Inquisitr had reported that Jennifer Lopez was also practicing with her ex, Marc Anthony, and rumors of the two hooking up made some news.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

However, TMZ dismissed the fact that the two in any way were involved with each other. In fact, Hollywood Life reported that Marc Anthony would gladly give his blessings if Alex Rodriguez ever proposed to Jennifer Lopez. “Marc thinks A-Rod is the man. They have been friends for a while, not close friends, but they have always had total respect for each other,” an insider tells Hollywood Life exclusively.

“Marc would actually give his complete blessings if A-Rod proposed to JLo,” the source says.

Ok @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnes68 #RandM #anotherdayattheoffice A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The sources have said that Marc thinks the two are suited to each other and that he’s a great dad and mentor.

“He thinks they are well suited for each other, and most importantly that he’s a terrific dad and mentor. He gladly welcomes A-Rod to the family.”

Anyone following Jennifer Lopez’s love life would know that she was seeing Drake just a few months ago, and Marc Anthony wasn’t very happy with it.

“Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” the Inquisitr had reported.

In fact, the sources said Marc was hoping Jennifer’s alleged affair with Drake “fizzles out.” Marc was hoping Jennifer would come back to him.

Work mode… #GUCCI A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

It’s true that Jennifer has often said that she and Marc are very good friends and that although they would perform together on stage, they are never going to get back with each other. There were rumors that the reason Lopez doesn’t want to be with Marc Anthony is because she doesn’t completely trust Marc.

Also, it looks like Jennifer Lopez has finally found her love in Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer’s family thinks she’s finally “scored.” “Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” a source told People magazine.

The sources say that this is obviously a huge decision for the both of them and a natural step. Both have spent time with each other’s families and looks like they like each other very much. This “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

“They are definitely getting more serious,” a source close to Lopez says of the couple.

“When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

It’s significant to remember that both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have families and it looks like they are getting together well so far. “It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good,” adds the source.

The Real… #dontmissout #shadesofblue #worldofdance #Jlovegas #allihave A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:24am PST

“The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

It shouldn’t be taken lightly that Jennifer Lopez says she’s never been in such a great relationship. “Jennifer says she has never been in this kind of relationship,” the source said.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship with work out? Or do you think she’ll get back to Marc Anthony? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images]