Gordon Ramsay’s Fortune Not For His Kids, ‘Master Chef’ Explains Why

None of Gordon Ramsay’s kids will benefit from his multi-million dollar fortune. The world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and TV personality told the Telegraph in an interview that he had no intention of leaving any of his hard-earned fortune to his kids. The Master Chef himself explained that he wants all four of them to be successful through their own efforts. He sees the tough love he has for his kids Megan, 18, Holly and Jack, 17, and Matilda, 15, “not in a mean way, but not to spoil them.” Ramsay revealed, however, that he agreed with his wife, Tana, to pay for them a 25 percent deposit for a flat but not the entire amount.

The Michelin star chef has amassed a large amount of income and assets with reports from Forbes saying he has raked in $54 million last year as much as Beyonce. Ramsay owns properties both in the U.S. and in the U.K. particularly in Wandsworth, South London, Los Angeles, and Cornwall. He also had several hit shows in both aforementioned countries such as Hell’s Kitchen and The Master Chef. Gordon Ramsay recalls of his U.S. career as very colorful and successful one.

“I’ve been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I’ve been very lucky, so I respect everything I’ve got.”

But even with all of the wealth he now has, the celebrity chef doesn’t want his kids to feel entitled to his riches. Ramsay was raised in a dysfunctional family with an abusive and alcoholic father and decided to leave his family when he turned 16. Since then, he worked jobs which have paved the way to his success making him the culinary genius that he is now. He learned how to deal with life the hard way so he also wants the kids to learn the same lessons.

“They have a completely different life than I did growing up. I worked my arse off to get out of the s— mess that I grew up in and they’re grateful, they’re not spoilt.”

All four of them are being taught by Ramsay and his wife the value of hard earned money. He admits that he is very strict when it comes to their lifestyle. He shared that his eldest daughter who is in university right now gets £100 a week whereas the rest of his kids gets £50. He also shared that his kids are the ones paying for their phone bills and bus fares. Ramsay strongly believes that “the earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better.” In addition to that, the master chef also shares that even when they are traveling, he does not allow his children to fly in first-class. For him, being able to sit comfortably and that close to the pilot is something he has worked hard for and his kids “haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that.”

The Hell’s Kitchen founder also revealed his strictness at home. Ramsay detailed that he doesn’t allow eating in front of the TV as he finds it as “gross.” He went on to explain that he likes to “eat properly, hold conversations, divide and conquer, find out who’s doing what, who’s fallen behind at parents’ evening, and then retire to the sofa, with a drink.”

The kind of parenting style Ramsay has is not unknown to many Hollywood families. Several celebrity parents and popular personalities have also been known to share this kind of mentality. The Beckham couple is an example who has a similar way of parenting to keep their kids’ feet on the ground. Jackie Chan, too, did not leave anything for his son. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have also expressed their intent of not giving all of their wealth to their kids.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is back on the TV screens in the U.K. with Culinary Genius which started on April 17.

[Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]