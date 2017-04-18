WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Turning Heel to Reignite Huge Feud With Seth Rollins Soon

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Dean Ambrose to have a good reason to turn heel, but WWE could use a heel turn as a good reason to reignite an old rivalry with Seth Rollins. The feud between Ambrose and Rollins has been going on since their days in NXT. It was taken to a much higher level after Rollins betrayed The Lunatic Fringe and they fought all over the world in one of WWE’s greatest rivalries in several years.

While they were in The Shield, Dean Ambrose seemed to be the natural heel of the stable. Many people were expecting for Rollins to transition into a babyface once the group was disbanded. WWE flipped the dynamic on itself, which allowed Ambrose vs. Rollins to become a unique feud. Seth Rollins was the guy who sold out to The Authority while The Lunatic Fringe became the representation of what’s right and wrong in WWE.

Their feud established both men identities with the WWE Universe. Four years later, their characters are still defined by the choices they made during that time. Much like Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn or John Cena vs. AJ Styles, WWE can bring back their feud for a PPV out of the blue knowing that it’ll be quality. It’s only a matter of time before Ambrose and Rollins feud again, which could be what WWE officials are thinking.

When WWE brought back the brand extension, a lot of people assumed certain opportunities wouldn’t come to fruition as easily anymore. For instance, A reunion of The Shield wouldn’t be possible unless Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns were all on Raw or SmackDown together. After the “Superstar Shakeup” last week, all three guys are on the same brand. However, WWE has better plans than reuniting The Shield.

Heading into WWE Payback, Seth Rollins is set to face Samoa Joe in a rivalry that could last for awhile. The Lunatic Fringe is the current Intercontinental Champion and is busy with The Miz on Raw. It’s going to be a while before these two cross paths again on WWE television, but the powers that be have big plans for them when they do. It’s being reported that WWE officials are discussing finally turning Dean Ambrose heel soon.

Nothing is confirmed, but the idea is that Ambrose would turn heel to feud with Rollins whenever both men are free at some point over the summer. It’s possible that WWE officials are thinking about a match between them at WWE Summerslam. The fans have seen Ambrose vs. Rollins before, but if Dean is the heel and Seth is the babyface, that would be a completely new and extremely interesting dynamic for them to explore.

Obviously, WWE officials are not looking to continue their feud for at least a few months. It’s also unclear if the Intercontinental Championship would be involved. Regardless, the WWE Universe has been waiting for The Lunatic Fringe to turn heel for a long time. The belief is he could stretch his limits as a character and on the microphone if he were a heel, which would also help build up Rollins as one of the top faces in WWE.

Dean Ambrose has gone on record to say that he does whatever feels natural when he performs. The WWE Universe tends to think to black and white when it comes to being a face or a heel. A heel turn for Ambrose may not mean what most people think it means, but a character shift to reignite the rivalry with Seth Rollins is something most people would enjoy seeing at some point over the next several months.

