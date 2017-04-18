Kate Upton Dons A Schoolgirl Outfit And A G-String Bikini

You’ve got to see Kate Upton now. The blonde bombshell made an appearance on Spike’s Lip Sync Battle over the weekend. She channeled Britney Spears as she rocked a schoolgirl outfit onstage. The model is also gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a G-string swimsuit. Kate has been making various appearances in light of her third consecutive cover.

Kate Upton wore a schoolgirl outfit to sing along to Britney Spears’ breakout hit single “…Baby One More Time” on a recent episode of Lip Sync Battle. The 24-year-old bikini model wore braided pigtails, a push-up bra, and a white button-down shirt tied around her waist. She also rocked a gray cardigan and miniskirt. Upton crawled across the stage and rubbed her body as she lip-synced her heart out.

She wanted to wear the infamous schoolgirl outfit the pop star wore when she was only 16. She even took it one step further when she slithered across the stage and whipped her hair around. Even host Chrissy Teigen was shocked by Kate’s dance moves. The upcoming episode is scheduled to air this coming Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike, according to Fox News.

The model is clearly comfortable in her body. Upton’s 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit outtakes are out. The photos show the model wearing a white G-string swimsuit. The photo shoot was taken at Vomo Island Resort in Fiji, reported Sports Illustrated. It’s hard to focus on the clear waters and green palm trees when Upton is wearing next to nothing in the beach photo shoot.

In another photo, Kate is seen wearing a white mesh bodysuit over a white string bikini. She also dons a gold metallic bikini and a silver sequined motorcycle jacket paired with a white G-string bikini bottom. In other shots, Kate dares to bare all in a silver one-shoulder cut-out swimsuit.

The Florida-born model graced the cover in 2012. She remembers the negative response she received for being on the cover at such a young age. Upton sat down at SI Swimsuit Launch Week to talk with fellow models Aly Raisman, Hailey Clauson, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook about the struggles she faced in 2012.

During the Facebook Live chat, Kate recalled all of the negativity she faced over her curvaceous body.

“After my first cover, we were discussing whether I was fat or not,” she said. “And for me as a 19-year-old, I was like ‘What? Am I fat? What is going on?’ I had this huge moment in my career and they were tearing it apart.”

But the experience made Upton a stronger person in the end. She’s learned to ignore the body shaming comments.

“I have to thank the people who did that because it really made me sit back and find out who I really was, what meant something to me and how I thought about my body. At 19, I wasn’t thinking about that. I knew I worked out, ate healthy and tried to be the best at my job I possibly could. And now I sit here thinking, ‘Wow, all that discussing about whether I was fat or not came from real pain from women.’ They lashed out at me because they felt insecure about themselves.”

And now Kate is getting the last laugh. She’s back on the cover of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue. On her first cover, she wore an ombre red bikini. Then, Kate defied gravity when she floated in outer space. She even posed in the frozen arctic tundra. Kate proves that she can do no wrong and that she looks good doing whatever she does. She’s also willing to dress up as Britney Spears and slither on the floor, if necessary.

[Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]