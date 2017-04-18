‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Blasts Former Students With Instagram Diss

Dance Moms may be coming to a close soon, but that doesn’t mean that Abby Lee Miller has finished dishing up the dirt. The former reality TV star took to Instagram to slam the producers of Dance Moms, and now Abby Lee Miller has utilized the social media platform to take a dig at her former students.

According to reports, after Abby Lee Miller quit Dance Moms, the students on the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite team were left without a teacher. Due to the show still being filmed for the season, the girls’ mentorship was taken over by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, whom they supposedly seem very pleased with. However, Abby doesn’t seem to be as cheery as her former students.

Abby Lee Miller has always blasted her students on Dance Moms, stating that they are not necessarily committed to their training and sometimes miss class. She’s even taken digs at former cast member JoJo Siwa for taking classes at other studios and attending public events while doing so.

In Abby Lee Miller’s last diss, she praised a student at her studio named Bridget Boos, celebrating her dedication and training whilst simultaneously taking aim at the former ALDC Elite members.

“It’s amazing to see how much a child can accomplish when they show up, listen, practice, give 100% attend all rehearsals, show respect and loyalty to all instructors. She doesn’t run around to a bunch of other studios to take a class! Never confuse taking a class w/ being trained! Don’t ever think getting free merchandise has something to do with your dance tech! And realize all the social events in Hollywood will never take the place of beautiful flexible legs & feet!”

However, this new diss is a little strange, considering that she recently posted a picture of former student Kendall Vertes in an ALDC sweatshirt with the caption, “Sometimes a girl just needs to let loose!” This post sparked rumors that Abby Lee Miller might actually be reconciling with production and joining the cast again. Thus far, however, those rumors seem to be totally unfounded.

Hope you had the hippest Hoppity Easter ever! #aldcla #aldcalways #abbyleeapparel #abbyleedesignedbyme #ALDC #dancemoms #thebestisyettocome A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

The former Dance Moms star has used social media in the past to bite the hand that feeds her. Not too long ago, she quit the show in an epic Instagram rant, stating that the producers were controlling too much of the show, misogynistic, and putting in their two cents where it didn’t belong. She left the program mid-season, leaving the girls without a coach or a teacher.

Some suspect that she left the show due to her impending sentencing for fraud, as she has pleaded guilty for hiding nearly $800,000 in earnings from the government. Though most think parole will be on the cards for Abby Lee Miller, it is possible that she could spend up to 30 months in jail, which obviously wouldn’t leave her any time to continue appearing on Dance Moms.

Currently, the future of Dance Moms is uncertain. Rumors are swirling, due to social media posts by the current cast, that this new season will be the last. However, the season before was also supposed to be the last, but the show was saved at the 11th hour despite its relatively poor ratings.

Abby Lee Miller has told press outlets that she is shopping around a new series with the Mini Team, which will be a scripted series about dance with supernatural elements. As former students Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak have already slammed their old dance coach in their books and media outlets respectively, it doesn’t seem like there is a chance of them making up anytime soon.

