Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her Prison Sentence, Claims She’s ‘Scared’ Of What’s To Come

If it seems like Abby Lee Miller is everywhere these days, it’s because she is. With just a few weeks to go before her sentencing becomes a reality, she’s been making the press rounds to talk about her fate and — naturally — bemoan it as well. And while Abby Lee Miller seems to accept her fate, that doesn’t mean she’s not afraid of what’s going to happen to her. In fact, she’s been telling the press that she’s “afraid” of going to jail, and she’s trying to hold out for the last bit of clemency from the judge.

(Best of Irish luck to you, Abby Lee Miller — we’re not exactly sanguine about your chances.)

People Magazine recently spoke to Abby Lee Miller about her upcoming sentence, and needless to say, she’s more than a little worried. In fairness to her, however, she’s at least admitting to making mistakes.

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out. When [my dad] died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left, and I didn’t know that. I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility.”

You ever just want to smack her silly? Now you can @DanceMoms this #fridayfreebie will gets abby lee miller bobble head. Must be following pic.twitter.com/GrOtdONuqJ — JrHollywoodReporter (@JrHollywoodNews) April 16, 2017

But Abby Lee Miller has an even bigger fear, according to Radar Online: she doesn’t want to go to prison and get raped.

And while that’s certainly a legitimate fear, one has to wonder if she isn’t being just a little over-dramatic with her fears.

According to the outlet, Miller told the them that she’s not only afraid of being raped in prison but also fears the prosecutor on the case is trying to make an example out of her. Miller, who faces more than two years in prison when she goes before the judge for sentencing, also told Radar that her attorney feels that what she did doesn’t merit imprisonment — because it was done out of ignorance, not malice.

She’s made a living being rude and vulgar on TV. #NoSympathy Dance Mom’s Abby Lee Miller:

Terrified of Prison https://t.co/9fbJVb57GB pic.twitter.com/wTwdWvDPGn — Sunbeams Are Free (@JackDeTate) April 6, 2017

But if you think that Abby Lee Miller has been softened by the whole Dance Moms experience, you’d be sadly mistaken. According to Celebrity Insider, she’s just as unbowed — and nasty! — as ever. And this nastiness, combined with her pending court cases, has made her worst nightmare come true: she’s losing jobs left and right!

Recently, according to the outlet, she lost two major high profile jobs because of her attitude and because of her pending case, and it sounds like this is just the beginning.

“The 50 year old star was set to travel to New York yesterday, April 14 and to New Jersey today for her Q&A events. ‘Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines?’ the event description teased. ‘Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known worldwide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit.’ In addition, Miller even asked her fans to pay no less than $65 on tickets just to hear her diss the show that made her famous. However, the ticket buyers received emails on Friday, in which they were informed the events have been ‘postponed’ because of ‘uncontrollable circumstances.'”

[Featured Image by Lifetime TV]