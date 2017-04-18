Gigi Hadid Carries Zayn Malik’s Dog To A Meeting In NYC, Announces Tommy Hilfiger India Trip

Gigi Hadid carried her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s French Bulldog in a bag on her way to a meeting in New York City.

Denim and a dog

The supermodel headed out to a meeting in New York City on Monday wearing double denim with her hair slicked back in a bun. 21-year-old Gigi Hadid brought along her boyfriend’s dog in a black carrier.

everyday???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Hadid has had a family dog and a kitten over the years, according to Daily Mail, but she seems to have bonded with this furry little guy. Gigi has been dating singer Zayn Malik for over a year now.

The Tommy Hilfiger model was previously romantically linked to Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson.

Last month, Gigi and Zayn appeared in a Versus video together saying that they loved to hang out with their dogs and each other.

oldie but a goodie.. my handsome????!! missing you already X A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 25, 2016 at 2:41am PDT

Gigi, 21, said that she and Zayn had their eyes on each other for a while before they started dating when she appeared on The Ellen Show in February.

“We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show last year I think and ended up not coming. “‘I was like I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the after party’… he wasn’t there.” “Later that week, we ended up going on our first date.”

The supermodel blushed over her handsome beau, saying that they had connected instantly and share a similar sense of humor.

The life of a traveling supermodel

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger recently collaborated on a line together this past fall.

The American supermodel announced that she would be traveling to India at the end of April to promote her TommyXGigi collaborative collection, International Business Times reported.

Hadid will visit Mumbai on April 27 as a part of her global #TogetherTour. She will also discuss her role as the global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger womenswear.

“Travelling around the world to meet fans and present the TommyXGigi collections has been an amazing experience. I look forward to visiting Mumbai and celebrating our final #TogetherTour stop this season.”

yesterday / @tommyhilfiger meetings!! more @tommyxgigi on its way for you guys 🙂 🙂 x A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Gigi Hadid Slams The Kardashians And Told Paps, ‘I’m No Kardashian!’

Gigi Hadid’s Entire Workout Regimen Revealed Thanks To Her Trainer

Zayn Malik Gets New Tattoo As Gigi Hadid Joins #TiedTogether Campaign

Gigi Hadid: Gut-Wrenching Wisdom From Zayn Malik’s Supermodel Girlfriend [Video] [Opinion]

Zayn Malik’s Fashion Career ‘Still Got Time,’ As Gigi Hadid Photographs Him

Over the past few months, Gigi has visited New York, Berlin, Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Paris to promote her collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

The clothing line pays homage to Hadid’s California roots with badges and patches inspired by the laidback lifestyle. Stripes and denim, as well as relaxed silhouettes, are featured boldly throughout the collaborative collection with the signature red, white, and blue color palette.

Thank you @thomasjhilfiger @tommyhilfiger and all the beautiful ladies that made their way to LA to be a part of this show. Love and appreciate you all so much! #TOMMYxGIGI @tommyxgigi A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:15am PST

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Staff/Getty Images]