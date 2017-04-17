Khloe Kardashian Posts Underwear Picture As It’s Announced ‘Revenge Body’ Was Picked Up For Season 2

Khloe Kardashian flashes her underwear in her latest Instagram photo which appears to be a sneak peak from her feature photo shoot for Evening Standard Magazine. It was just announced that the reality star’s show Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian has been picked up for another season.

Khloe’s on a roll

Khloe Kardashian has had a very successful past couple of months. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a best-selling denim line out called Good American, a popular new reality series called Revenge Body With Khloe, and a hot new boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Omg!! I’ve been at my new campaign shoot for @goodamerican all day and I just found out we completely sold out of the bombshell blue042 shorts today!! I am so excited that you guys love them and can’t wait to see you all wearing them this summer. Make sure you check out all the new styles at GoodAmerican.com!???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Khloe may have had a rough time in the past between her struggling with her weight and dealing with her drug-addicted, cheating ex-husband Lamar Odom, but the youngest Kardashian sister seems to be back on top of her game.

Revenge Body With Khloe was renewed for a second season after a successful debut, according to E! News. The 32-year-old star said that she was “so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles. I’m proud to be part of their journey.”

The weight-loss reality series will film eight more all-new episodes with Khloe Kardashian hosting.

Showing off her hard work

Khloe shared some striking photos of herself on Instagram, including one where she is squatting in her black underwear and a pair of heels with the caption: “Polaroids please (camera emoji) Evening Standard Magazine.”

Polaroids please???? Evening Standard Magazine A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Khloe recently posed for the cover of Evening Standard Magazine. The reality star beauty wore a denim shirt in her risque cover shot.

Polaroids please! Thank you @eveningstandardmagazine for my feature ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

According to Fashion Week Daily, the London-based magazine announced on Instagram that Khloe would be their newest cover star last week.

Khloe discussed everything from Tristan Thompson, her new denim line, her sisters, and her cultish workout plans.

The reality star also commented on having to deal with her former stepfather Bruce Jenner’s gender transition process.

“I didn’t appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait. But you know what? There’s no handbook to all that. I don’t know what she’s going through and I don’t know how anyone is supposed to handle that situation; I feel for Kendall and Kylie.”

News broke last week that Caitlyn Jenner had undergone gender confirmation surgery.

She’d say “yes”

Khloe beamed when speaking about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The celebrity couple has been swarmed by rumors since they began dating last year but Khloe confirmed in her interview that she would marry Tristan if he asked her.

“Yes I would.”

Will you watch the next season of Khloe Kardashian’s reality series Revenge Body? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images]