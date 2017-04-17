WWE News: Brand New Member Of ‘Raw’ Roster Injured, WWE Confirms He’s Out For Months With A Broken Jaw

Superstars work hard and anxiously await their call-up to WWE’s main roster and when it finally happens, they need to work even harder, but injuries can change all of that in an instant. Just two weeks ago, one of the most anticipated and well-received NXT call-ups took place as The Revival finally appeared on Monday Night Raw. After cleanly defeating The New Day in their debut match, things seemed to be going in a great direction, but they have now come to a screeching halt.

When The Revival landed on Monday Night Raw, the fans lost their collective minds for them and were thrilled to see them on the main roster. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson had started out strong with a big-time defeat of The New Day as recapped by the official website of WWE.

Last week, they picked up another big victory over The New Day and sent them off to SmackDown Live with a huge loss. Momentum for The Revival was at an all-time high, but that all changed this weekend as one member of the team suffered an injury which will keep him out until mid-summer.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Dash Wilder suffered a broken jaw this weekend, which will put him on the sidelines for months. As of now, he is not expected to return to the ring or any kind of action until at least early July.

Right now, it is not confirmed whether the injury to Dash Wilder happened during a match or outside of the ring. All that is known is that he hasn’t wrestled since Friday night as The Revival faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami.

On Monday, the official website of WWE confirmed the injury to Dash Wilder and said that it happened on Friday evening. Dr. Jeff Westerfield is a member of NXT medical personnel and he explained the injury to Wilder and what steps needed to be taken from this point on.

“On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan. The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks.”

The Revival consider this injury simply a “minor speed bump in the legacy of The Revival” and don’t feel as if it will hurt them much. Wilder says it truly is “frustrating” and said he’d be out there “if they’d let me.”

After their match on Friday night, Dawson took a mic and addressed the crowd but Wilder didn’t end up saying much. This weekend’s matches were the final send-off bouts for The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT after their call-up.

Throughout the rest of the weekend, NXT Champion stepped in for Wilder to team with Dawson in any other matches. WWE said nothing over the weekend regarding why Roode stepped in, but everyone simply figured that some injury ended up happening.

Once confirmed by WWE, Dawson chimed in to say that Wilder’s goal of taking the Raw Tag Team Titles is still alive.

“We’re two hard-headed, southern-minded individuals. If it were up to us, we would be on Monday Night Raw tonight. We will be back and continue to do what we have always done and that’s barrel through every tag team. No matter whether it’s a jaw, a knee, an ankle or an ice cream cart, we are going to go through ya and make sure we get as much money in our bank account as possible.”

The Revival jumped on the WWE main roster scene and appeared as if they were going to jump right into the Raw Tag Team Championship picture. They defeated The New Day and looked to be on their way to bigger and better things, but then, Dash Wilder had his jaw broken. The injury isn’t a complete killer for the team as they will bounce back from it, but it will be interesting to see what is done with Scott Dawson until Wilder returns this summer.

[Featured Image by WWE]