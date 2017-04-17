Melania Nudges Trump’s Hand To Remind Donald To Place His Hand Over His Heart During National Anthem [Video]

The following video GIF showing First Lady Melania Trump tapping President Donald Trump’s hand to remind him to place his hand on his heart during the National Anthem is getting pretty popular. As seen in the video, Melania and Barron Trump place their hands on their hearts, while Mr. Trump’s hands are at his sides. As the video zooms in, Melania’s hand nudges President Trump’s hand, and he places his right hand on his heart.

It is a traditional gesture of placing one’s hand on their heart during the National Anthem, a tradition that has earned criticism of being called unpatriotic when they fail to place their hands on their hearts.

So, according to some viewers, Melania may have saved Mr. Trump from a faux pas moment. However, since the nudge was caught on camera, plenty of comments are flowing in about the hand-on-heart reminder, with videos like the one below being re-tweeted and liked thousands of times.

People are laughing after Melania Trump had to remind the President to put his hand on his heart https://t.co/lYwZxA1nx0 pic.twitter.com/Z2VIXne7rb — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2017

As seen in the comments section of plenty of social media accounts that are recounting Melania’s gesture to President Trump, some folks are joking that President Trump didn’t place his hand on his heart during the National Anthem because he hasn’t got a heart. Others are joking that President Trump had his hand on his heart: Mr. Trump’s wallet.

As seen in the photo above, it was Monday, April 17, when President Trump, Melania and Barron stood with their hands atop their hearts as the “Star Spangled Banner,” the National Anthem of the U.S., was played. Melania and President Trump and their son listened to the song during the 139th Easter Egg Roll. The event took place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

With the White House anticipating 21,000 people in attendance at the Easter Egg Roll, folks are already comparing the President Trump crowd with side-by-side photos of President Barack Obama’s White House Easter Egg Roll. It is a yearly tradition that involves rolling colored eggs across the White House lawn.

Melania just had to nudge Donald Trump because he forgot what to do during the national anthemhttps://t.co/dHOYJpchfT pic.twitter.com/PVJosgNtb0 — Independent US (@IndyUSA) April 17, 2017

Begun by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, the Easter Egg Roll is viewed as a light-hearted tradition for politicos to mix with those that attend the springtime event.

Certain comments being published about Melania’s gentle nudge to her husband are finding it ironic that Mrs. Trump, who doesn’t originally hail from the U.S., had to remind the American president to put his hand on his heart during the National Anthem.

“When the immigrant has to remind the president lmao.” “ # immigrants make America great.” “Melania’s nudge came just in time!” “How subtle, Melania Trump.” Former Obama adviser: “This goes without saying but if this had been Barack Obama, it would have been wall to wall coverage on Fox for the next three years.” “The First Lady is from Slovenia and she knows better than the President.” “Some are calling it the ‘greatest nudge of all-time.'” “Gotta give it to Melania…she’s really trying her best.” “Come for Melania Trump’s not-so-subtle elbow to get Donald Trump to place his hand over his heart – but stay for Attorney General Jeff Sessions reading to a group of kids.” “It’s a mistake anybody without a heart could easily make.” “Today the big Trump unpardonable sin is that Melania may have nudged him to put his hand over his heart for the singing of the national anthem. One article suggested Melania had to remind him how the national anthem works.”

