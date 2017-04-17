Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Not Planning To Quit ‘The Voice’ Ahead Of Miley Cyrus’ Return [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not preparing to part ways with The Voice, despite what a recent report suggests.

At the end of last week, a Radar Online source informed readers that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were not on board with a Season 13 return due to their ongoing tension with Miley Cyrus, who appeared as a judge during Season 11 and will continue her role during Season 13.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source explained to Radar Online. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

The outlet then added that due to Adam Levine’s closeness to the couple and his alleged issues with Cyrus, there may be a domino effect when it comes to the series’ stars exiting the NBC singing competition.

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have appeared on The Voice for three seasons, Season 7, Season 9 and Season 12, and while their next joint season has not yet been confirmed, Gossip Cop confirmed to readers on April 17 that Radar Online‘s report regarding their exits was false.

While Radar Online suggested that Season 12 might be the last for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Gossip Cop told readers that the couple was not “ditching” the series. In another report days ago, the outlet added that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hadn’t threatened to leave NBC.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have put their relationship on display throughout The Voice Season 12 and are often seen flirting with one another on the show. Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl in regard to the next step they will take in their romance. Although Stefani and Shelton haven’t confirmed any plans for the future, they have been frequently faced with rumors regarding engagements, wedding plans and baby plans.

Most recently, OK! Magazine shared a cover story which suggested Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would soon welcome a baby girl.

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

“Gwen & Blake Having A Girl! …But Still No Plans To Marry,” the magazine claimed, according to a report by Gossip Cop, further teasing that the couple could be planning to announce their baby news during an upcoming episode of The Voice.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton certainly could one day have a child together, her religious background would seem to suggest that she would wait until after they wed.

“Sources believe Blake Shelton and mother of three (boys!) Gwen Stefani are having a little girl,” a source told the magazine. “The pair’s inner circle is buzzing that they have something way more exciting on the horizon than a wedding: Gwen is pregnant with a baby girl! Everyone’s in a state of total disbelief. No doubt there were lots of tears and high-fives around the room and just a feeling of sheer joy.”

“Gwen and Blake are more than happy to flaunt their love on ‘The Voice.’ A source says they’d even consider revealing baby news on the show!” the source added.

However, a short time after OK! Magazine‘s report was shared, a rep for Gwen Stefani told Gossip Cop that the cover story about the singer “having a girl” with Blake Shelton was “B.S.,” plain and simple.

For more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]