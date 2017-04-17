April The Giraffe Twists Leg, Animal Adventure Park Mentions Pulling Live Cam

April the giraffe twisted her leg on Monday, and it got viewers of Animal Adventure Park’s live cam extremely concerned. April was tended to by the park’s veterinarian, Dr. Tim, and her condition is being treated.

Park owner Jordan Patch updates followers on Facebook about all things April the giraffe and her calf. He posted an afternoon update reassuring people that April is fine, and they were well aware that she had a twisted leg before they got the first email. Patch explained that it’s not uncommon for long-legged animals to have this occur.

“We are well aware, long before the first email that April had a small twist of her leg today which has her favoring it. This is not unheard of in such long legged animals. Dr Tim was on site and all is well.”

All is well!! A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

According to the post, this is one of the reasons why Animal Adventure Park is pulling the live cam soon.

“We appreciate concern but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need be pulled. “While we appreciate the concern, it is interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening; at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered. Please allow our team to do as they are trained to do – we have their care covered!”

On more than one occasion, people have put some strain on their email system over concerns. While the concerns are appreciated, it has interrupted the staff’s workday over issues they’ve been on top of. There was an uproar over the few times that the live cam would go down before April gave birth. Patch addressed the issue by stating the technological glitches are beyond their control and that they do everything in their power to get it fixed as soon as possible. This typically resulted in arguments on their Facebook page, with many worried that the live feed would be cut due to impatient people and those accusing the park of “fake news.”

Last week, Oliver got a little rough with April in her stall while staff members prepared his area for the evening. The park once more received its share of emails as if they weren’t monitoring the situation. Although Oliver appeared aggressive with April with his bull-like behavior, Patch informed followers that he didn’t hurt April and that the pressure she placed on her unborn calf while laying down was harder than what Oliver was doing.

Animal Adventure Park’s live cam will be pulled sometime between Wednesday and Friday so the park can get ready for opening day in May. While this is hard for many to accept, it was revealed from the beginning that this wouldn’t be an ongoing thing once April had her baby giraffe.

Patch hasn’t changed his stance on running the live cam.

“The cam will come down between Wed and Friday of this week as planned from the beginning. This decision was made to allow us to focus on the park and our opening.”

April and her new calf have captivated the hearts of millions and have united so many people during her pregnancy. The live cam began streaming on February 10 and was to continue through most of April, since it wasn’t known what the famous giraffe’s actual due date was. She gave birth to a healthy male calf on Saturday, April 15. He’s 129 pounds and five-feet-nine-inches-tall.

Good Morning from the Giraffe Barn! We have Good Morning America on site and expect to be live around 7:44 am! Tune in for updates and announcements. A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

The park is holding a naming contest for its new addition. It won’t be for at least 15 days until a name is chosen.

Luckily, April the giraffe is doing well after suffering a small twist in her leg, and she’s in capable hands.

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]