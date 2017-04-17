‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Feuding? Stassi, Katie, Kristen Go To Europe Without Scheana Marie

The Vanderpump Rules cast ladies are reportedly in the midst of a “nasty feud.” Scheana Marie got ditched as Stassi Schroeder, Katie Mahoney, and Kristen Doute jet off to Europe for a fun girls trip without her.

Three against Scheana

Scheana Marie, 31, is reportedly at odds with some of the women she stars on Vanderpump Rules with. According to Radar Online, the reality star’s former best friends Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schoeder, and their pal, comedian Rachael O’Brien headed off to Copenhagen for a spur-of-the-moment vacation.

The Vanderpump Rules crew have been posting social media photos and videos of their fun girls trip.

Scheana, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Mike Shay, had her new boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta to spend some quality time with while the girls went off on their vacation without her.

Scheana Marie has been feuding with the Vanderpump Rules girls since she formed a friendship with Lala Kent.

Kent has accused Stassi, Kristen, and Katie of “bullying” her all season. The SUR hostess found herself in trouble with the trio after she allegedly fat-shamed them on social media during the show’s off-season.

Katie infamously ordered Scheana to stay away from Lala on the show but that didn’t seem to stop her.

Lala also put herself in a bad situation when she told the girls it looked like they had not been working on their “summer bodies” in the beginning of the season.

Scheana Maria and Lala Kent made up after Doute, Schroeder, and Maloney turned their backs on her, even ditching her at the iHeartMusic Awards, according to Radar Online.

Scheana walked the red carpet without her Vanderpump Rules cast mates.

A reunion full of drama

Meanwhile, Part 3 of the Season 5 reunion airs Monday night and if it is anything like Part 1 and 2 were, it will be drama-packed.

Scheana reveals that she has a new boyfriend, to which her soon-to-be ex-husband feels is “unfortunate,” according to E! News.

“You having a new boyfriend I think is very quick.”

Mike Shay was shocked when his former wife said she was dating someone he knew.

“That’s the guy you’re dating?!”

In a sneak-peek of Monday night’s episode, Mike Shay revealed that he felt pressured to bring up his drug addiction on Vanderpump Rules, which made him uncomfortable.

“My parents didn’t know, my family didn’t know. So I was forced to tell everyone. And now, anywhere I go, every day, I’m labeled as a druggie. I’m labeled forever.”

Scheana admitted to E! News during an interview recently that she knew her marriage with Mike was over when she found out he was buying pills behind her back saying, “I was like, ‘I’m now done. I’m done. I’m done.”

“Nothing at all can change my mind. I was willing to forgive you after you left me, and try and move past this, and work through it and start over and become best friends again and do all of this.’ I was willing to try.”

However, once the reality star found out her husband had been lying to her for months and texting another girl, she decided to end the marriage.

Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion, Part 3 is on Monday night, April 17, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

