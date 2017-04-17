Lala And Carmelo Anthony Divorce: Couple Split After Seven Years Of Marriage, Is Cheating To Blame?

There’s some bad news for fans of the NBA — or, depending on how you look at it, good news — because Lala and Carmelo Anthony will divorce after seven years of marriage, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed. The sports power couple, who have a son together, have long been plagued by the rumors that both Carmelo and Lala were cheating on one another, and while it shouldn’t be shocking that a basketball player may have a side piece or two (this is the NBA, after all), everyone thought that Lala and Carmelo Anthony would be the couple that stuck it out. So, what happened? Is cheating to blame?

According to VladTV, the Lala and Carmelo Anthony divorce should come as a surprise to no one; the couple are now living separately, though they both are still in New York as of right now. This news comes hot on the heels of the news that Carmelo Anthony is going to be traded from the Knicks, who have consistently had losing streaks as of late. No less of an authority than Phil Jackson, in fact, has said that it’s time for the former Denver Nuggets player to find a new home on the court.

But according to Hollywood Life, the Lala and Carmelo Anthony divorce should come as a surprise to no one. In addition to the ever-persistent rumors of infidelity on the part of both members of this partnership, Carmelo has been under a lot of stress because his game isn’t up to par. Remember the Phil Jackson comment mentioned earlier? Apparently, this got under Melo’s skin, and he’s been taking out the problems at work on the people at home. That certainly can’t be good for any marriage!

“The couple have apparently struggled with their relationship for some time now. Carmelo’s NBA season has been extremely stressful, and it has allegedly taken its toll on their marriage. Despite the devastating separation, the Knicks star and the Power actress are still totally amicable.”

So, what will become of the child that the couple have together? According to Access Atlanta, the Lala and Carmelo Anthony divorce will not change anything with their 10-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony.

However, the site claims that if Carmelo was hoping to get a respite from his potential firing from the team because of his divorce, he’s got another thing coming. Phil Jackson, in fact, might help bring about the ultimate demise of Carmelo’s time with the team.

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship.”

The good news, at least for now, is that the two are being amicable for the sake of their son. They were seen together last week to watch Kiyan play basketball — like father, like son! — and it looks like the duo have figured out how to co-parent. And since the filing in the courts was only for a separation, there is a chance that the two may eventually work things out.

For now, however, neither one has commented on the report of their marriage dissolution.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]