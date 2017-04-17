‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Confirms Sami Brady Is Returning To ‘DOOL’

Days of Our Lives fans are going to be excited with the latest casting news. Alison Sweeney has confirmed that she is returning to the NBC soap opera. Find out what the actress had to say about Sami Brady coming back to Salem.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up on the long-running soap opera.

On Days of Our Lives, Sami Brady was a fan favorite. Viewers were heartbroken when Alison Sweeney announced she was leaving the daytime series after 21 years. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the actress hinted she was open to returning to DOOL. However, at that time, it was not confirmed.

Now there is an update, and viewers are overjoyed. According to Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney confirmed that she is coming back to the NBC soap opera. Unlike her previous returns, this one will be for an extended visit.

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on. And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out! I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June.”

In addition to the exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest, Alison also talked about Sami Brady returning to Salem on Instagram. In a video, Sweeney expressed her excitement about coming back to DOOL.

“I’m coming back to Days! I’m so excited to tell all of you in person, sort of, right? I’m really excited to be back in Salem. We start shooting again in a couple of weeks.”

When Alison was asked by the publication in March if she would consider reprising the role of Sami Brady, the actress gave an interesting response.

“I mean, I am annoyed with my own campy answer, which is never to say never. I love the show. It’s my home. And if Sami needed to show her face in Salem, they should call me.”

A few months ago, it was teased that the soap opera was trying to lure back a fan favorite character. Many viewers speculated that it was either Alison Sweeney or Eileen Davison (Kristen DiMera). There is also a rumor that EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) might come back from the dead.

Right now, Days of Our Lives is going through a lot of casting changes. Arianne Zucker, who plays Nicole Walker, recently announced she is leaving. Her exit is coming not long after her real-life boyfriend, Shawn Christian (Dr. Daniel Jonas), was fired. Kate Mansi (formerly Abigail Deveraux DiMera) and Jen Lilley (Theresa Donovan) have also said farewell to Salem. Vincent Irizarry is also supposed to leave. He has played the role of Deimos Kiriakis for one year.

The character of Sami Brady was last seen on a regular basis in 2014. The actress revealed that she wanted to spend more time with her family. In 2000, she married David Alan Sanov, and the couple have two children together. The character did briefly return in October of 2015 for a special event. Since then, Alison has been busy working on other projects, including The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and Murder, She Baked.

In her personal life, Sweeney has been recovering from a severe knee injury. On social media, the actress spoke about being able to get on a bike for the first time since her accident. It was a victorious moment for Alison, and fans cheered her on. Each day, she made more improvement, and she keeps her social media followers updated on her progress.

Are you excited to see Sami Brady return to Salem? What do you think is going to happen with Alison Sweeney’s character on Days of Our Lives?

