‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Has Mixed Feelings About Jeffrey Dean Morgan As Negan?

Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead has a wonderful relationship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan who portrays the villain Negan. The heroic Daryl and villainous Negan actors are bros. Reedus and Morgan live next door to each other in Georgia, where The Walking Dead is filmed. Norman and Jeffrey ride motorcycles together almost every day in the months when The Walking Dead is being filmed.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon may not be very fond of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan, but Norman and Jeffrey seem to really enjoy each other’s company. Reedus and Morgan are always laughing, talking, and just hanging out.

Saturday, Norman Reedus presented Jeffrey Dean Morgan with an enormous baseball bat-shaped birthday cake, commemorating the infamous Lucille. In the Walking Dead series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character, Negan, killed two of Daryl Dixon’s best friends, Glenn and Abraham, with the baseball bat known as Lucille.

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s birthday isn’t until April 22, Norman couldn’t wait to present the actor with a big cake commemorating the grisly murder weapon. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s giant Lucille cake was served at the Walker Stalker convention.

During the offseason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan sometimes appears on Ride with Norman Reedus, an AMC series about motorcycle touring. When Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are at the different comic cons, they are inseparable as they and the rest of the Walking Dead cast promote the show.

Still, in an interview, Norman Reedus was quick to tell Entertainment Weekly it felt good to finally “start running toward killing this guy.” By this guy, he rather obviously means Negan, which is, of course, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character on The Walking Dead.

“It’s nice to finally let a window open up in this room and let some of this air out of here, and it’s nice to get some freedom and some dirt underneath your feet and start running towards killing this guy.”

Norman Reedus, however, enjoys hanging out with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, so does Reedus really look forward to his best pal no longer being on the show? Probably not. What fans and cast alike want is for the plot to progress.

The Walking Dead Season 7 and its finale were different than any other Walking Dead season yet, according to Norman Reedus. For one thing, the Walking Dead season finale didn’t end in a cliffhanger. That was a huge difference, but Norman Reedus indicated other differences.

“It’s completely different than all the other ones. It has similar elements, but it’s completely different, and, you know, there might be a little William Wallace in it.”

Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead is calling a parallel between Rick and Daryl’s struggle with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and the historic war outlined in Braveheart. Well, that sounds pretty heavy.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

‘The Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln As Daryl And Rick Rebel Against Negan’s Weird Cult

Negan’s Three Basic Survival Mistakes In ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale: Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln [Opinion]

‘The Walking Dead’: The Origin Story Of Negan, Norman Reedus’s Daryl, And Andrew Lincoln’s Rick [Opinion]

‘The Walking Dead’: Michael Rooker On How Merle Would Handle Negan

Norman Reedus And Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Secrets Of Negan On ‘The Walking Dead’

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan presents a huge conflict, resulting in Season 8 of The Walking Dead breaking out in “all-out war,” Season 7 was a bit depressing, and fans complained the plot moved too slowly. Now, hopefully, fans will be satisfied with the plot, but by all indications, according to Comic Book, Negan’s actual death could be years away.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon may not be too thrilled with Negan living so long on The Walking Dead, but Norman Reedus the actor is probably glad Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be sticking around.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]