Gallup Poll: President Trump Doesn’t Keep Promises More Than Half Of Americans Believe

A new Gallup Poll finds a rising 55 percent of Americans don’t believe President Donald Trump can counted to keep his promises.

That stunning number of respondents also hinted they no longer believe the newly elected president can be trusted on important issues, up 17 points over the last two months when that same number stood at just 38 percent.

The new poll also finds the public is now less likely to see Trump as a “strong and decisive leader” or as someone who “can bring about the changes this country needs” or is “honest and trustworthy.”

Trump’s early days in office have been marked by an inability to make good on such promises as repealing and replacing Obamacare. Pollsters noted his drop in trust was spread across such demographics as men, women, millennials and baby boomers.

While numbers sank the most among respondents who identified as Democrats or liberals, researchers stressed Trump’s standing among Republicans dipped by 11 percent and by 16 percent among independents.

More specifically, the April 5 through April 9 conducted survey found that Trump’s rating on being a “strong and decisive leader” fell from 59 percent to 52 percent and the number who trust that he can bring about needed change tumbled from 53 to 46 percent.

In addition, just 36 of respondents agreed they see him as “honest and trustworthy,” down from 42 percent.

Trump’s onetime 65 percent rating among females, who once declared they think he keeps his promises, has now fell to just 40 percent.

Pollsters also noted the survey was conducted prior to Trump flip-flopping on such stances as planning to move his focus from health care to taxes and his prior labeling of China as a currency manipulator. The poll was also conducted amid the backdrop of the president receiving somewhat positive reviews for his strike on Syria earlier this month.

Even that decision was a steep shift from the stance Trump took as recently as 2014 when he openly opposed any level of U.S. intervention in Syria.

He also openly ridiculed than president Barack Obama for even considering such a move, once tweeting “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING.”

As his 100-day milestone fast approaches, the president as of yet has also not been able to make good on promises of a massive infrastructure project.

The only one of the numerous areas touched on in the poll where a majority of Americans see things in the president’s favor and still give him positive views on is ”strong and decisive leadership,” with Trump even dropping seven points in that area from February until now.

That attribute — a leadership style that’s ”strong and decisive” — was said to be extremely important to voters in at least one poll after the last election.

”For now Trump has lost significant ground with a public that only two months ago credited him with having one of the key characteristics of a successful president,” pollsters noted.

Other recent polls have also found that Trump’s reputation as a strong leader have taken something of a hit.

An Economist/YouGov poll found that just 50 or 51 percent of U.S. adults said Trump was either a ”very strong” or ”somewhat strong” leader in a question about leadership qualities, dramatically down from the 61 percent he polled at soon after his inauguration.

That attribute was seen as one of Trump’s strongest qualities leading to his upset win over Hillary Clinton, with a Morning Consult/Politico exit poll from November showing 36 percent of voters indicating that was a key factor, compared to just 18 percent who said the same in 2012.

