Steve Stephens: $50,000 Reward For Info Leading To The Arrest Of The Cleveland Facebook Killer

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens is still at large. The Cleveland Police Department offered a $50,000 reward to the public in return for more information that will lead to the arrest of Steve Stephens, according to Fox News. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals will provide the money for the reward.

Mayor Jackson: Reward of up to $50,000 from ATF, FBI, Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

“We definitely want to get it resolved as quickly as possible. The victim’s family deserves it.”

The Mayor of Cleveland and the department’s Police Chief, Calvin Williams, said they are making an aggressive and focused attempt to find Steve Stephens and bring him to justice. The Cleveland Police Department declared this a national search for Stephens and assured that they would “leave no stone unturned.”

FBI asks for public's help in finding Steve Stephens: "We need to take this individual off the street." https://t.co/qbsVxlByv7 pic.twitter.com/wQm3MoxTpO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2017

At 9:00 a.m. today, the mayor of Cleveland and the Cleveland police department gave an update on the Facebook shooter via Periscope. The police department said they are, in fact, utilizing any and all resources in Ohio and throughout the United States to find Steve Stephens. According to the Cleveland police department, as for Stephen’s current whereabouts, no one knows where he is.

In the last video he uploaded, Stephen said he “snapped,” doesn’t give a “f****,” and will continue killing until he is caught.

Chief Williams: This is now a national search for Steve. We will leave no stone unturned. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

During the press conference, officials gave an update on Steve Stephens. The department is still asking Steve to turn himself in. “Steve, if you’re out there listening, call someone. Whether it’s a friend, a pastor — give them a call because they’re waiting on you to call them.” The officer said their reach is countrywide. They are working with federal and local contacts and will consider this to be a national search for Steve Stephens.

Dozens and dozens of tips have been offered by the community. The mayor has spoken with the family to offer his condolences.

A member of the press asked if there is any reason to believe Steve Stephens is still in the same white vehicle. Williams said Steve Stephens is not in the position to purchase a new vehicle. Therefore, he would have to commit another crime to obtain another vehicle. Police Chief Williams stated that his department had not received any leads in regards to this.

Police update on Steve Stephens case https://t.co/p2QiXCCsk2 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Where Is Steve Stephens Now?

A law enforcement source told CBS News investigative producer, Pat Milton, that investigators picked up a “ping” from Stephens’ cellphone around 7 p.m. on Sunday night in Erie, Pennsylvania. This is about 100 miles northeast of Cleveland. However, investigators have since been unable to detect a signal and it’s not clear where Stephens may have traveled.

The manhunt for Steve Stephens expanded from the Cleveland-area to New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana to a nationwide search Monday.

NEW: Cleveland Mayor announces a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens: https://t.co/PW81ADMV5k pic.twitter.com/J1xo3fv96d — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2017

The police in Philadelphia said that they had received multiple reports of unconfirmed sightings of the wanted man, Steve Stephens, in the western part of the city, near the Belmont Plateau Park area.

Nonetheless, Cleveland Police Chief told reporters and warned the public of the Facebook killer.

“He [Steve Stephens] considered armed and dangerous, so we want people to be careful out there.”

Williams said they searched every available location where he has resided and talked to family members. They confiscated some weapons and other things pertinent to the investigation.

“He’s definitely, we can say, without a doubt that he’s armed.”

In the video below, Stephens called an unidentified man and told him he “snapped.” In the video, Stephens claimed to have killed several other people before talking to the man on the phone. However, police have reported to news outlets that they have no knowledge of other victims.

Warning: The video below contains disturbing language.

Cleveland shooter "Stevie Steve" is still alive and casually conversing with his friends. pic.twitter.com/b5nWC9Pq8U — Hunter (@draefend) April 16, 2017

Officer Williams said a white 2016 four door vehicle is hard to locate in the Cleveland area and thousands of them travel in Ohio.

A longtime friend and fraternity brother of Stephens’, Gary Jackson, told NBC News that when they spoke last Thursday, everything seemed fine. The frat brothers even made plans to get together this week.

Jackson, 47, said Stephens mentored foster kids at Beech Brook. The children’s mental health center confirmed his employment. They described Steven Stephens as a quiet guy with a good heart who’d never shown any signs of aggression.

