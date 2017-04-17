Steve Stephens Update: Facebook Live Shooting Suspect May Have Killed Others, Now Moving Through Pennsylvania

Steve Stephens is reportedly moving through Pennsylvania after randomly killing a Cleveland grandfather in a horrific act caught on Facebook Live video — and he may have killed more people.

Stephens is accused of gunning down 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., in an unprovoked act shown live on the internet. Stephens was filming from his car when he spotted the man, then told viewers that he was planning to murder him.

“Found me somebody I’m going to kill,” Stephens said. “I’m going to kill this guy right here. He’s an old old dude, too.”

The video shows Stephens get out of the car and instruct the man to say the name Joy Lane, then holding up a gun and pulling the trigger as the man pleaded.

The camera panned away for a second and then showed Godwin lying on the ground, with blood pouring onto the pavement around him.

The shooting quickly became national news, with video of the graphic shooting spreading across the internet. The video was reportedly up for three hours on Facebook before being taken down, and many other news outlets shared censored versions of it.

There has also been a rush of information about Stephens, who worked as a mental health counselor and even displayed his work identification on the video.

Since the Cleveland shooting was broadcast on Facebook Live, police in Cleveland and across the region have been on high alert and undertaking all-out efforts to find the alleged shooter.

A new report on Monday indicated that Steve Stephens could be on the run. As the New York Post reported, he may have been spotted in Erie, Pennsylvania, less than two hours away from Cleveland.

“The clue emerged as police in Ohio urged residents in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout for Steve Stephens, 37, who may have fled Cleveland after allegedly gunning down Robert Godwin Sr., 74,” the report noted. “Stephens’ cellphone ping was detected about 100 miles east of Cleveland in Erie, Pa., authorities told CNN. Police in the city told The Post they were not investigating the case.”

There have been reports that Steve Stephens may be continuing to move eastward. The news station WTXF in Philadelphia reported that police there received a report that Stephens could be in the area.

The possible sighting led to security measures being enacted across the area.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a possible sighting of a suspect wanted for murdering a man on Facebook Live in Cleveland on Sunday,” the report noted, adding that “9 schools, including 8 elementary schools went into lockdown as police searched the area.”

But ultimately, authorities said the Cleveland shooting suspect could be anywhere.

“He could be nearby. He could be far away or anywhere in between,” FBI agent Stephen Anthony said on Monday (via WTXF).

Steve Stephens is wanted on a count of aggravated murder, but he bragged about killing many other people.

“I shamed myself. I snapped, I snapped. I just snapped, I just killed 13 motherf*****s, man,” Stephens said during a phone call with a friend (via Cleveland.com). “I’m about to keep killing until they catch me, f*** it. I’m telling them to catch me.”

Police have not verified if there are other victims, but the search for Steve Stephens has expanded to several states. Authorities do know that he is still alive, with Cleveland police saying on Monday that they spoke to the Facebook Live shooting suspect by phone.

Cleveland police chief says they know Steve Stephens is out there: "We talked to him via cell phone." pic.twitter.com/Hwxn4oL9jK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2017

FBI asks for public's help in finding Steve Stephens: "We need to take this individual off the street." https://t.co/qbsVxlByv7 pic.twitter.com/wQm3MoxTpO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2017

The FBI has also asked for the public’s help in finding suspected Facebook Live shooter Steve Stephens, asking anyone with information on his potential whereabouts to come forward.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]