United Airlines Incident: 200,000 Want Investigation In Dr. David Dao Case, 80,000 Want CEO Removed

United Airlines is in deep trouble with emerging incidents on an everyday basis since the forceful removal of passenger Dr. David Dao. Rather than improving its services to cause fewer hassles, the United Airlines has reportedly given more than enough reasons to call for federal investigation and removal of CEO Oscar Munoz.

The United Airlines incident of removal of its passenger David Dao through the use of force has got people around the world filled with anger towards the transportation service. There are currently two petitions launched related to the incident.

One of the petitions created by an 18-year-old college student from the UK, Zishi Zhang, is calling for a federal investigation in the process due to the attack’s racial motivation. The United Airlines number UA3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked and asked Dr. Dao to vacant his seat. Zhang writes that Dr. David Dao clearly stated that he is a doctor and a patient is waiting for him and he cannot reschedule his flight.

The petition further noted that a federal investigation into the matter is required as the passenger kept shouting that he is being removed because he is Chinese. The dragging of the passenger resulted in several injuries. The petition has also called for #ChineseLivesMatter and required 100,000 signatures by May 11, 2017. Since the launch of the petition on April 11, 2017, there are currently over 209,714 signatures.

The 69-year-old doctor from Kentucky lost two front teeth, a broken nose and suffered a significant concussion, lawyer Thomas Demetrio revealed. He also revealed that Dr. Dao has been discharged but will require a reconstructive surgery.

The airline services are maintaining that due to overbooking, crewmembers needed volunteers and Dr. David Dao was just randomly picked. The United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement to the press saying that it was just re-accommodation.

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers.”

Mr. Munoz’s statement is not being taken lightly by the public, who have seen the horrific incident unfold in the viral video, where the passenger was bleeding from his mouth and nose. The public is not ready to provide any positive response towards the United.

A petition has been launched to ask for the removal of CEO Oscar Munoz that has so far gathered 86,000 supporters out of the required 150,000. His statements to his employees regarding the incident has also received backlashes.

The call for Mr. Munoz’s removal is gaining momentum but he has stated that he will not be resigning.

“I was hired to make United better and we’ve been doing that and that’s what I’ll continue to do… Probably the word ‘shame’ comes to mind.”

The United Airlines have also released a statement regarding the matter to Business Insider.

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

#BoycottUnited and #BoycottUnitedAirlines are also trending in the light of the current incidents by the transportation service. People are openly voicing their opinions and preferring other airlines for the route. According to a survey done by Kayak, people are opting for American Airlines even though they cost more than the United.

“About 44 percent of respondents who said they had heard of United recently preferred to fly American even when the journey cost $66 more and took an additional three hours.”

The United Airlines incident has raised people’s concern over the customer services that is being provided to the passengers.

