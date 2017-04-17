‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Face Rumors Of Discord Over Engagement, ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season this spring, and he jumped right into a partnership with Peta Murgatroyd on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. Vanessa moved from Canada to California to support her beau, but the buzz is that things are not necessarily going all that well for Nick and his fiancee. What’s the latest?

Dancing With the Stars viewers have been seeing quite a bit of Vanessa Grimaldi throughout Nick Viall’s journey with Peta Murgatroyd on the show. In fact, a recent DWTS performance of Nick and Peta’s included a kiss between him and Vanessa at the end of the piece. She’s shown up at quite a few rehearsals, has been incorporated into many of the packages shown before each DWTS performance, and the word is that she is making some serious demands on her Bachelor fiance that could lead to problems.

Life & Style reports that things are very tense between Nick and Vanessa at this point, particularly because she wants him to help her raise her profile and land some deals. It is not uncommon for Bachelor and Bachelorette folks to start promoting a lot of products via social media after their run, raking in some big bucks along the way. From the sounds of things, it seems as if Grimaldi may be looking to do the same thanks to her 15 minutes of fame with Viall.

Supposedly, Vanessa is demanding that Nick work to promote her a lot so she can land deals and get attention, threatening to split with him and head back to Canada if he doesn’t. The site has also claimed that the engagement between these two essentially fell apart soon after the finale. However, they supposedly came to an agreement to publicly stay together for now to rake in the money that they could while they could, and his time on Dancing With the Stars certainly facilitates the opportunity to do that.

Nick and Vanessa have not hidden the fact that they have struggled in their relationship since that final rose ceremony and Bachelor engagement, and they are supposedly taking things slowly when it comes to planning a wedding. They are definitely putting on a united front on Dancing With the Stars and social media, but not all Bachelor fans are buying it.

Adding to the speculation that things are not going very well between Nick and Vanessa is a report via Radar Online detailing that Grimaldi is not liked well behind the scenes at Dancing With the Stars. Insiders claim that Viall has been told not to have her hanging around at rehearsals and that she is insecure and determined to show up to keep an eye on her fiance anyway. The Bachelor winner is supposedly rubbing just about everybody the wrong way at DWTS, and she’s even been called a nuisance by one insider.

There is little question that Vanessa has made herself much more visible during Nick’s run on Dancing With the Stars than some other Bachelor winners. For example, Whitney Bischoff was around some during Chris Soules’ time on DWTS, but she mostly stayed in the background. The same can be said for Catherine Giudici during Sean Lowe’s experience.

Some fans thought the kiss between Nick and Vanessa at the end of his last performance was hot and steamy, while others thought it looked rather fake and was simply too much. Some Bachelor fans think that Grimaldi and Viall seem very much in love, and others suspect that they are having a tough time of things and that the rumors of trouble are likely pretty accurate.

Do you think that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are struggling in their Bachelor relationship and are at odds with one another as he does Dancing With the Stars? Will Nick and Vanessa end up tying the knot or will this engagement fall apart soon after he’s eliminated from DWTS and the spotlight fades?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]