‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Confronts Jax, Julian Resurfaces, And Tracy Shakes Things Up

There is a big week of action on the way in Port Charles, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Julian has reappeared and Alexis will face some difficult moments, and GH teasers reveal that there are intense moments ahead involving Jax, Sonny, and Carly. Tracy’s big storyline kicks off its next chapter, and the week of April 17 brings chaos for Elizabeth, Nelle, Franco, Finn, and others on the canvas as well. What do the latest GH teasers reveal about the next few shows?

Fans felt pretty certain that Julian was still alive and would be popping up again soon, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that there are major developments on that front beginning with Monday’s episode. SheKnows Soaps shares GH teasers noting that Alexis will gain some clarity, and she will soon get some closure as well. Soap Central adds that Alexis will be coming clean with someone, and fans are anxious to know what comes next for “Julexis.” Could they manage to reunite?

Carly and Jax slept together in the wake of the revelations regarding Nelle and Sonny, but Sonny caught the two together and is furious. GH spoilers note that Sonny will be confronting Jax during Monday’s show, and as this plays out, Carly will be intent on punishing Nelle for the chaos she has caused. In addition, GH teasers reveal that Sonny will be determined to cause problems for Jax. There is apparently more action to come between Carly and Jax, and things should be intense on this front.

As for Nelle, she insists that she wants to fix the issues she caused in Port Charles, but she has her work cut out for her. Nelle wants to smooth things over with Michael in particular, and GH teasers note that she will try to take the high road as she faces drama related to the scheme she orchestrated with Sonny. She was determined to destroy Carly for what she thought her role was in the kidney situation, but she may have underestimated just how vicious Carly could be in return.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Tracy will be ready to reveal the painting she went to Turkey to find and she’ll apparently upstage Olivia as she celebrates her engagement to Ned. General Hospital spoilers note that Tracy will end up disappointing her family in some way and later in the week, Finn will be questioning her intentions in some way. It has been confirmed now that Jane Elliot will be leaving the iconic role of Tracy in early May, and GH teasers have hinted at a big storyline coming together to pave the way to Tracy’s exit.

GH teasers indicate that viewers will also see Elizabeth worrying or frazzled over something, and Franco will be worried about Jake. While Franco has been in a tough spot with all of this, trying to stay away from Jake per Elizabeth’s request, and he also knows that Jake is relying on him for help. As things ramp up on this front, General Hospital spoilers indicate that fans can expect to see Elizabeth and Jason trying to present a united front.

Finn is committed to going to rehab and cleaning himself up, and he asked Hayden what that meant for their future. GH teasers share that Hayden will be a bit conflicted from the sounds of things, and she is not sure what the future holds for her. Jason will soon have good news to share with Sonny, and at the end of the week, General Hospital spoilers note that Scott and Ava will head to the police station together.

What is coming up next with Tracy that will pave the way for her to exit Port Charles? What will Jason, Elizabeth, and Franco learn about Jake’s past as they dig into what he has been sharing? Will Alexis and Julian manage to reunite, and what comes next for Nelle, Carly, Jax, and Sonny? General Hospital spoilers detail that things will be wild throughout the week of April 17, and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

