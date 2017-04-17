‘Dance Moms’ Cast Releases Emotional Photos And Messages, Hints The Show Is Over For Good

There have been rumors previously that Dance Moms was not returning, but it appears that the show is definitely not coming back as per the social media of several of the cast members. Nia Sioux Frazier, Christi Lukasiak and Kira Girard all shared heartfelt messages about their time on the show, and even posed next to a whiteboard where someone wrote 2011-2017, the years that Dance Moms has been on the air.

Last season, it was rumored that the season finale would actually be the series finale, but at the 11th hour, the season was renewed. As such, it is unclear if the dancers are mourning over the possibility of the show being cancelled or are already positive that they’ve reached the end of an era.

The posts come from this weekend, where the girls participated in their last competition of the season, and possibly the last competition of the television series. Fans have come to watch several of the girls grow up on the show, in particular Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux Frazier and Kendall Vertes who have each appeared on Dance Moms since they were quite small.

Christi Lukasiak, mother of fan favorite Chloe Lukasiak, shared a sentimental message on her Instagram yesterday, with photos of Chloe in Dance Moms Season 1 and just recently juxtaposed next to one another.

“April 9, 2011/April 15, 2017. I’ve watched this young woman grow up before my very eyes and I had the experience of a lifetime. No one will ever understand how things really happened except the people who lived it, so I am so grateful for everyone who I got to share this with: cast, crew, and family. And for all of you out there who I have never met, but you root for these girls like their your own, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Just a mom of two beautiful blondes, from Pittsburgh,” she wrote.

Photos of the girls hugging and crying have also been released. In the dressing room for their competition, it appears someone wrote, “We are irreplaceable,” on the white board, a play on the fact that Abby Lee Miller used to tell the girls over and over that everyone is, indeed, replaceable.

Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, Nia Sioux Frazier’s mother, shared an inspirational quote today on Instagram, perhaps in light of the show’s demise.

“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together,” it read.

Nia Sioux Frazier is the only child cast member to appear on Dance Moms from Season 1 to the current season without a break.

Kira Girard, mother of the oldest team member, Kalani Hilliker, tweeted, “The memories we have created will never be forgotten.”

Fans asked Girard if this meant Dances Moms was really over, but she stayed silent on confirming or denying if this was the case.

Dance Moms has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, but this new season is set to be the most explosive. On the eve of Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing for fraud, she quit the show in a tirade over Instagram, stating that she could no longer handle the treatment of the producers.

But because the show was contracted to continue, the old adage that the “show must go on” was taken to heart and the girls were then taken under the wing of Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke. With Cheryl, they were reunited with former Dance Moms cast mate Chloe Lukasiak where they all were able to compete as a united team for the remainder of the season.

Will Dance Moms continue on without Abby Lee Miller? Time can only tell.

