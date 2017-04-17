‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Lands In Europe, Fights Back Against Sexism On Twitter

Stassi Schroeder and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Rachael O’Brien, are currently enjoying a trip to Europe.

As the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules comes to an end, Stassi Schroeder and her friends have landed in Denmark for a girl’s trip, and already, their fun excursion has been interrupted by a rude fan on Twitter.

After Stassi Schroeder posted a photo of herself and told fans she had decided she was a Danish princess, a Twitter user deemed her “used goods.”

Decided I’m also a descendant of a Danish princess. https://t.co/qBiD3eZAqk pic.twitter.com/I7SQtutbny — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) April 16, 2017

“[Princesses are] not passed around to as many men as you darling,” the man wrote in response, citing that the reality star had dated several men from Vanderpump Rules, including Jax Taylor, Peter Madrigal and Frank Herlihy.

“[Stassi Schroeder] has been around!” he added.

After seeing the mean message, Stassi Schroeder, who has been single for nearly one year, wrote, “To the dude whose twitter handle is ‘Will’s dad’: I’ll Venmo you $1000 to not teach lil Will to be sexist.”

Stassi Schroeder may have dated several men in recent years, but she was involved in long-term relationships for the most part. As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder dated Madrigal before the start of Vanderpump Rules, and during the first two seasons, she was seeing Taylor. Then, after their split and a brief romance with Herlihy, Schroeder was involved in a years-long relationship with Patrick Meagher.

While Stassi Schroeder was committed to Meagher during Seasons 3 and 4, the couple ultimately parted ways ahead of filming on Season 5, and throughout the episodes of the show, Schroeder was seen coping with the breakup.

As fans may recall, Stassi Schroeder initially announced her split from Meagher during an episode of her Podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi. On the show, Schroeder explained that while she was still in love with Meagher, she could no longer take the up and down nature of their romance.

This is what @tracehenningsen & I call “French Blonde” for my girls trip to Europe tomorrow! https://t.co/lb0rbruz7t pic.twitter.com/hdJ9Wyd6HX — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) April 14, 2017

“We’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like, ‘Goda****, we can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month,'” Stassi Schroeder explained to her Podcast listeners. “We deserve something stable or steady.”

“It’s not about getting rid of Patrick,” she continued. “It’s about getting rid of this routine. We fight all the time.”

During Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher attempted to salvage their relationship my moving into separate living spaces. However, the move failed to reignite the spark in their romance and months later, they called it quits for good.

“This is a whole different type of break-up,” Stassi Schroeder said, comparing it to her split from former boyfriend Jax Taylor. “It’s like a whole different type of thing. I didn’t lose any feelings for him. None of that changed. It’s just, like, I can’t handle this. Like, you don’t fit into my life. You don’t try to fit into my life enough, and we keep fighting, and I can’t handle breaking up all the time.”

Stassi Schroeder attempted to find love on numerous dating apps throughout the fifth season of the show but after several less-than-thrilling dates, she appeared to give up on dating and began focusing on herself and her friends.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into tonight’s third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]