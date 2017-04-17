Steve Stephens’ Ex Joy Lane Finally Gives Statement About Their Past, Her Thoughts

Steve Stephens shocked the entire world when he walked up to an elderly man and shot up in in the head yesterday. Steve is claiming that this is all because of Joy Lane, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend. He actually made the man say her name before shooting him. Steve said, “She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.” Now Joy Lane is speaking out about their past and her thoughts. CBS News shared what she had to say about him and what is going on.

When Steve Stephens did this, the video went viral on Facebook right away. Joy Lane is now revealing that she is the ex-girlfriend of Steve. They are now searching for Steve in a huge manhunt after claiming to have killed at least a dozen people, but so far police have not found any more bodies that are linked to him.

Joy Lane actually sent in a text message to CBS News giving her statement. This is the only time she has revealed her relationship with Steve so far. Here is what Joy had to say.

“We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

It sounds like Joy Lane is hoping to be left alone and is no longer with Steve. He might end up reaching out to her at some point, but if Joy has heard from him so far she isn’t speaking out. She might have simply told police if this occurred though.

The victim in the shooting was identified as Godwin Sr. A man who says he is the son of Godwin spoke out and shared his thoughts. Here is what he had to say.

“He was a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back. I’m not just saying that for these cameras. … This man, right here, was a good man and I hate that he’s gone.”

Heavy shared a few fast facts about Joy Lane to get to know her better. She actually said that Steven was her ex-boyfriend, even though some media outlets are saying they were married at one point. Right now, he is saying that he snapped because of a woman and Joy Lane is the one he is blaming. Polie shared that Joy Lane is cooperating with them at this time and helping them in anyway that she can.

Joy Lane also goes by the name of Joy Carr. She went to her Facebook and said, “This is the fastest way to update everybody. I am safe and with the police. I am Not okay… this is a lot. I can’t believe this is happening. I am very sad for everyone involved. I am praying for them, and I am praying for Steve. He needs help.” After this, Joy deleted her account. She probably doesn’t want people bothering her. People are all over Twitter defending Joy Lane and saying that of course, this is not her fault that he did this to that man. Right now, police are still looking for Steven, and everyone is hoping that he will be found soon.

