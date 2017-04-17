‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Joey’s Demand To Jade, How Will She React To More Heartbreak?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) and Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) will get more drama this week. Things are going to get more intense and complicated between the roommates when Joey makes a demand. How will Jade react to the news, and will she do something desperate to make her ex-boyfriend change his mind?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As fans know, Joey has no intention of being in a relationship with Jade. When he was trying to break up with her, Jade announced she was pregnant. Even though he had his doubts, it turned out to be true. Just when Joey and Jade were getting used to the idea of becoming parents, she suffered a miscarriage. Even though he made the decision that he did not want to be romantically involved with her, Joey couldn’t break the news to Jade when she was in such a fragile state.

Then, Jade was asked to help save her father’s life and underwent surgery. Functioning with only a partial liver, Joey told her they didn’t have a future together but that they could still be friends. She tried to deal with it, but Jade’s heart was broken. In her mind, she believes they are meant to be together. Once she was home recovering from the operation, she overdosed on prescription medication.

It is clear that on Days of Our Lives, Jade will not accept that her relationship is over. What makes the situation complicated is that Joey and Jade live together, sharing a place with Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni), Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Over the past few weeks, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has expressed concern about Jade leaning on her ex-boyfriend too much. According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, Joey Johnson will make a startling demand.

On Wednesday’s episode, Joey will ask Jade to move out. It is not clear what prompts the sudden request. It might not have anything to do with her feelings for him. It might have more to do with Jade’s recent interaction with Tripp (Lucas Adams). Also, DOOL spoilers reveal that this week, Jade will suggest that Claire should make a sex tape with Theo to boost her social media popularity. All of these issues combined might be enough to push Joey over the edge.

However, how will Jade react? Remember, she knows the secret that the Johnson family is trying to keep from Tripp. He believes that Steve killed Ava, which is causing a lot of friction between the two characters. However, Jade knows that Joey was the one who really murdered Tripp’s biological mother. If she is forced to move out, will Jade tell Tripp the truth? If so, how will he react to the news that his half-brother killed the mother he never had the opportunity to meet? What is known is that Tripp will tell Jade that she can move in with him, so the two might get closer.

Other Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week include Abigail (Marci Miller) moving out of the DiMera mansion. She tells Chad (Billy Flynn) that he needs to be with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Then, she turns to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) for comfort. However, Gabi won’t jump into a relationship with Chad now that Abby is out of the picture. Instead, she tells him to make his marriage work.

As for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), she will be in an awkward position with Scooter (Robb Derringer) when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) walks in on them. Expect to say goodbye to Scooter and Hillary (Jennifer Landon). Soap Opera Digest reported that they end their run on the soap opera this week.

What do you think is going to happen with Joey, Jade, and Tripp on Days of Our Lives?

