Jenelle Evans Fires Back At Farrah Abraham’s Mom For Claiming She Doesn’t Have Her Priorities Straight

Jenelle Evans was recently targeted by Farrah Abraham’s mom and on Twitter, as Abraham and her co-stars prepare for the new season of Teen Mom OG, the Teen Mom 2 star is fighting back.

At the end of last week, Debra Danielson called out Jenelle Evans and suggested her priorities weren’t in order while also claiming Evans’ mother, Barbara, had given her the cold shoulder at an event and revealed that she was not a fan of her daughter.

“I’m pretty sure my priorities are straightened out now… she needs to find a job and stop living off [Farrah Abraham],” Jenelle Evans tweeted and deleted, according to a report by Real Mr. Housewife on April 14.

Jenelle Evans continued on, as Wetpaint Entertainment revealed on April 17, revealing that her mother thinks Debra Danielson is “weird as f**k. She also added that her mother definitely does not like her daughter, Farrah Abraham.

“Wait why are you even following me?! Hahahah wow, but you call [Catelynn Lowell] two faced?! Right,” Jenelle Evans later added.

As Wetpaint Entertainment explained to readers, Danielson took aim at several Teen Mom stars, including Catelynn Lowell, who she labeled as two-faced, and Maci Bookout, who she dissed for drinking too much beer. Meanwhile, Danielson had good things to say about Amber Portwood, who recently spoke out against her daughter.

“I’m actually very proud of Amber. I think she works really hard. I think she’s been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain,” she said. “But I think she’s an overcomer.”

Jenelle Evans recently faced backlash due to her decision to get pregnant with her third child with a third man, her current fiancé David Eason. While the couple appears to have a stable relationship, many fans felt she should have waited to expand their family. After all, Jenelle Evans got pregnant after dating Eason for less than one year.

After welcoming her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, in January, Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged and now, they are preparing for a late 2017 wedding. The couple has been dating since September 2015.

Jenelle Evans prompted a feud with Farrah Abraham in late 2012 when she targeted the Teen Mom OG star for undergoing three plastic surgery procedures before the age of 21. In turn, Abraham took aim at the Teen Mom 2‘s intelligence.

“There are lots of teen mothers on MTV who are very not intelligent,” Farrah Abraham said at the time, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine. “I’m one of them who really works hard, who really educated myself and really cares about people.”

“In my life, woman are not continually having babies and putting hardships around their children,” Farrah Abraham added. “I’m really not about living that lifestyle anymore and I only want to make the best environment for my daughter. I would never go find a boyfriend right now, get pregnant, and have a second child without a plan.”

Farrah Abraham is one of two Teen Mom stars who has just one child. The rest of the members of the cast have either two or three children, some of which have different fathers.

While Jenelle Evans and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, are currently on hiatus, Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, are returning to MTV tonight in the Teen Mom OG Season 6B premiere at 9 p.m.

