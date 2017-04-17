What The Star Wars Celebration Revealed About ‘The Last Jedi’ And Other Things Planned For The Future

The excitement of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, which has been going for the past four days, has finally wound to a close. What was revealed during the Star Wars Celebration, however, is enough to keep fans talking for weeks to come. The trailer for The Last Jedi, a moving tribute to Carrie Fisher, information about the upcoming video game Star Wars Battlefront II, and details about Star Wars Land were just some of the topics discussed at the celebration.

The teaser trailer for The Last Jedi, the newest film in the Star Wars franchise, was met with awe and excitement from all who saw it. The trailer is not long, lasting only a couple of minutes, but enough is revealed in those two minutes to encourage speculation about what will happen in the film, and what those revelations will mean for the future of the Star Wars universe.

The trailer for The Last Jedi opens with Rey on the island where she met Luke Skywalker at the end of The Force Awakens, and she is shown practicing with her lightsaber. The trailer also shows BB-8 for a brief moment, confirming to fans that the beloved spherical droid will indeed be in The Last Jedi. The trailer shows flashes of other intriguing moments, such as an image of General Leia, Kylo Ren’s mask smashed on the ground, and Luke kneeling before a burning town with R2-D2 by his side. The final lines of the trailer, spoken by Luke, give off an ominous feeling.

“I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

A panel that was held before the release of the trailer addressed some of the questions fans had about The Last Jedi. The first question on everyone’s mind was about Rey’s parentage. Who were her parents? Is she the daughter of Luke? Mark Hamill joked with the crowd about this possibility by calling Daisy Ridley, the actress who plays Rey, his daughter, and then went a step further by calling John Boyega, the actor who plays ex-stormtrooper Finn, his son. Although details about Rey’s parentage were not given, director Rian Johnson said that the issue would definitely be addressed in the film.

A tribute to Carrie Fisher, who passed away on December 27, 2016, was given on Thursday, at the opening of the Star Wars Celebration convention. Star Wars creator, George Lucas, gave a speech about Fisher, which was followed by a video tribute introduced by Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. A second tribute to Fisher was given by Mark Hamill on Friday. Hamill also mentioned Fisher during a panel on Sunday, where he regaled the audience with a story about the two of them.

Another topic of interest at the Star Wars Celebration was that of Star Wars Battlefront II, a video game set to come out on November 17. The game’s trailer was leaked several days ago, but an official trailer, as well as more information about the game, was revealed during the Star Wars Celebration. Star Wars Battlefront II‘s multiplayer mode will allow players to do battle in settings from all of the previous Star Wars films. According to the panel about the game, players will also get to control Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren in the game’s campaign mode.

Finally, plans for the new Star Wars-themed expansions to Disney parks in California and Florida were discussed at the Star Wars Celebration as well. The 14-acre park, called Star Wars Land, will be unlike anything ever seen before. Less of a theme park and more of an experience, guests will become their own Star Wars characters, able to choose factions, “build up a reputation in the Star Wars universe, and pilot the famous Millennium Falcon with their own “flight crew” made up of their friends. The goal for Star Wars Land, which is said to open sometime in 2019, is “total immersion,” where guests feel as if they are actually a part of the story rather than simply passing through and observing.

With new Star Wars films, video games, theme parks, and more on the way, Star Wars fans have plenty to look forward to. This universe is not going away anytime soon.

