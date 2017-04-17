Dancing With The Stars Disney Night: Predictions And Preview For 4/17/2017 DWTS

Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night edition airs tonight (Monday, April 17, 2017), and host Tom Bergeron is “hyped,” TV Guide is reporting. And if you’re curious about what songs the different dancing teams will be performing, The Inquisitr has got you covered.

Bergeron is most excited about Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho, who’s scheduled to stop by for a guest performance, performing “How Far I’ll Go” from the hit movie’s soundtrack.

“I thought not only is she wonderful in Moana, she blew it out of the water at the Oscars. So I’m excited about seeing her.”

Auli’i Cravalho isn’t the only guest dancer scheduled to appear tonight. Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will dance an opening number, dance to an original song and perform as an honorary emcee, according to The Orlando Sentinel(Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are still hosting).

Meanwhile, ZZ Ward will perform “Ride” from Cars 3, accompanied by David Ross and Lindsay Arnold dancing a jive. Also making a guest appearance is Season 9 winner Donnie Osmond, will sing Mulan‘s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” while Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy perform a paso doblé.

The rest of tonight’s Disney-inspired lineup is as follows:

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess pay homage to Wreck-It Ralph with a tango accompanied by “When Can I See You Again?”

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko visit the world of Finding Dory with a Viennese waltz accompanied by “Unforgettable.”

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater will dance a foxtrot “Evermore” from Beauty and the Beast.

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev will pay tribute to Enchanted with a jazz dance accompanied by “That’s How You Know.”

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will also do a jazz-based dance, to “For the First Time in Forever” from Frozen.

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd are also doing a jazz dance (what’s with Disney and jazz?), accompanied by “I’ve Got No Strings” from Pinocchio.

Witney Carson, who is no longer competing this season, is also scheduled to stop by, doing a special dance with Donald Duck.

A big mystery to Orlando Sentinel writer Hal Boedecker is how Erika Jayne, who is known for her skimpy and outrageous costumes and sex-filled performances, is going to approach the squeaky-clean universe that is the Disney canon.

“A big mystery: How will Erika Jayne approach Disney Night?”

Meanwhile, unfinished business remains from last week. As Buddy TV writer John Kubicek notes, after all of the performances, the matter of who will get eliminated tonight, based on last week’s scores.

In the “Definitely Safe” category are the top four leaders and their partners: Rashad Jennings, Simone Biles, Heather Morris and Nancy Kerrigan. Meanwhile Bonner Bolton, Normani Kordei, David Ross, Erika Jayne, and Nick Viall round out the bottom.

With Jayne and Viall at the bottom, it’s clear to Kubicek who’s going to go.

“When comparing these two side-by-side, there’s a clear winner. Nick has the support of Bachelor Nation, a beloved pro in Peta Murgatroyd and taking his shirt off probably didn’t hurt. Then there’s Erika with her stale, repetitive routines, plus her arrogance which is only amplified by partner Gleb Savchenko asserting that they will never stop being sexy (which is going to make the family-friendly Disney Night a little awkward).”

Over at Gold Derby, writer Daniel Montgomery also predicts that Erika Jayne’s DWTS run is coming to an end. He, too, expects Viall’s support from Bachelor fans to keep him dancing.

Are you excited about tonight’s Dancing With The Stars Disney Night edition?

