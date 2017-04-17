Kim Kardashian’s Live Animal Easter Party Included Kanye West And John Legend Dressed As Bunnies

Kim Kardashian did Easter up this year with a lavish holiday party, including live animals like fluffy rabbits and little lambs. Kanye West and John Legend even dressed up like Easter bunnies for the kids.

Live Easter bunnies

Kim Kardashian’s Easter bash was one for the books. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star invited all of her close friends and family for a fun Easter Sunday with live animals and an Easter bunny appearance.

A petting zoo was set up on the property with bunnies and lambs for the kids and the adults to play with, according to the Daily Mail.

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was there with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Family and friends

The Kardashian clan and their friends had a big Easter egg hunt and a colorful holiday meal. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought their baby girl Luna over to the Kardashians to celebrate.

Kanye West and John Legend had some fun with the kids and dressed up like Easter bunnies, which Kardashian documented on her Snapchat.

Kim shared a sweet family photo on her Instagram account on Sunday once Kanye had changed out of his Easter bunny costume.

Rob Kardashian brought his new baby daughter Dream over to his sister’s for her first Easter celebration.

Dressed to impress

Before the big party at home, the Kardashians attended church with their family matriarch Kris Jenner, who arrived in a maroon blazer and trouser set.

According to the Daily Mail, 36-year-old Kim wore a slinky nude dress with heels while Kourtney sported a floral silk top and matching pants.

North was dressed in a white dress with a pair of trendy, furry slide sandals before changing into a princess costume later on during the party.

Kim finished off the evening by sharing a few cute Snapchats of her and North playing around with the app’s many filters.

Kim seemed to be in good spirits throughout the holiday. Meanwhile, in the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode on Sunday night, Kim was thoroughly distraught and in tears after she got off the phone with Kanye’s friend, who told her that her husband was in trouble.

The rapper suffered an emotionally draining breakdown from exhaustion and was hospitalized back in November for over a week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“He’s just crying on the phone to me and he wouldn’t say what’s wrong.”

Kim was in New York City when she got the call and immediately got on a plane back to Los Angeles to be with her husband.

“I think he really needs me and I need to get home. I’m just emotionally drained and exhausted.”

