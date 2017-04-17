Ariana Madix Opens Up About A Past Emotionally Abusive Relationship

Ariana Madix has made it pretty clear that marriage isn’t in the cards for her even though she is head over heels in love with Tom Sandoval. They are the perfect couple and get along great. Tom had a lot of drama in his past relationship with Kristen Doute, but things with Ariana aren’t like that for him.

Now, Ariana is speaking out about a past relationship where she says that she was emotionally abused. All About the Tea shared the details about what happened with Ariana in her past. She is sharing what happened to her, but so far, Ariana isn’t revealing who the guy was that she was dating at the time.

At first, Ariana Madix wasn’t interested in being part of Vanderpump Rules. It has also taken her a while to open up, but she has been doing getting about it. Ariana had worked at SUR for a long time before she was even on Vanderpump Rules. Some people really wanted to be on reality television, but that isn’t what she wanted for herself. However, it did work out for her in the end, and the fans love her. Ariana Madix finally opened up recently to the Daily Dish podcast about her past.

Ariana Madix opened up about an uncensored episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired recently. Ariana wasn’t on the show to talk about her relationship, but someone else brought it up on the special. Here is what she had to say.

“This is what really frustrated me watching that whole uncensored thing, because I obviously wasn’t on it, but you had people like Kristen [Doute] saying, ‘Oh well that’s why she didn’t want to do the show, because of Tom [Sandoval]. No. I didn’t want to do the show, because I was in a relationship with someone who was extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards me.”

It is pretty obvious that this had nothing to do with Tom Sandoval. Ariana and Tom are actually amazing together. Ariana went on to explain that her ex and friend Scheana Marie Shay actually hated reality TV. He didn’t want her to have anything to do with Scheana, which of course, wasn’t easy on her. During that time, Ariana had one small part in an episode of Vanderpump Rules, where she was a backup dancer for Scheana, but that was it. She had fears of losing this boyfriend and didn’t want that to happen. Ariana even said that she is just now adjusting to being on the show. The fans seem to be happy with her, and she is doing just fine.

Tonight, viewers will get to see the Vanderpump Rule reunion show. Ariana and Tom are really opening up and being honest about how they feel on this show. It looks like they are a great couple, but it makes fans wonder if Ariana’s past is what keeps her from wanting to get married to Tom in the future. She doesn’t want children or marriage, but she says she wants to buy a house with Tom and be with him forever. They do seem like a perfect match.

Are you shocked to hear about Ariana Madix’s past relationship? Do you think she will ever change her mind and end up getting married to Tom Sandoval? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo. Fans will also want to make sure they watch Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in their big spin-off that is happening this summer on Bravo.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]