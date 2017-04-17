‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Dating Pierson Fode Of ‘Bold And Beautiful,’ No Romance With Bonner Bolton Brewing

There has been a lot of buzz this spring regarding the sparks that have been flying between Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess on Dancing with the Stars. The pair seemed quite taken with one another during their first meeting, and rumors of romance started to swirl as Season 24 got going. Both Bonner and Sharna had recently indicated that they were single, but now news is emerging that Burgess isn’t all that single after all.

Sharna Burgess was dating dancer Paul Kirkland for quite a while, but the two split some time ago. The Dancing with the Stars pro has not been officially linked to anybody else since then, although there had been some rumors swirling that she might be involved with Bold and Beautiful actor Pierson Fode.

Once Season 24 of DWTS got started, and everybody picked up on the chemistry between Sharna and Bonner Bolton. As a result, people started rooting for those two to take their dance partnership up a notch to a romance. They have teased that they are not dating, but some would say that it did seem that the Dancing with the Stars partners were content to let the buzz continue.

Now, however, E! News shares the rumors about Burgess and Fode dating are actually accurate and that the two are officially in a relationship. Pierson, who plays Thomas Forrester on Bold and Beautiful, previously dated actress Victoria Justice, but they split in late 2015 after two years together. It isn’t clear when or how Sharna and Pierson met or started dating, but there have been signs of this relationship swirling about for a while now, despite the Dancing with the Stars pro’s assertions that she’s single.

Fode and Burgess may be keeping this romance under the radar for the most part, but the always reliable Twitter account @DWTSGossip noted that Sharna and Pierson actually have been together for a while now, perhaps for as long as the past season or two of Dancing with the Stars. Another Twitter user pointed out that Bonner isn’t exactly being blindsided by this news, as it seems Pierson has been on the DWTS set and has met Bolton.

In addition, some Dancing with the Stars fans have noticed that Sharna and Pierson have been interacting and flirting with one another on social media for a few months now, so this connection to Fode isn’t news to those who have been paying close attention. It may be that the relationship between Burgess and Fode has gotten more serious lately, despite the fact that she not only has fueled the flames a bit of a potential romance with Bonner. News of this apparent relationship with Pierson is interesting in a sense, given that she even recently said she’d be interested in being the Bachelorette lead if the opportunity presented itself.

Despite saying that she’s single, Sharna and Pierson reportedly were spotted at a race of James Hinchcliffe’s together recently, and some people there said that the two most definitely were acting like a couple. As DWTS fans will remember, Burgess and Hinchcliffe partnered on Dancing with the Stars not long ago. In addition, an insider says Burgess was at Fode’s birthday party recently and that he visited her while she was on the road for the Dancing with the Stars tour over the winter.

Next up for Sharna and Bonner on the DWTS dance floor is a tango for Disney week. PureDWTS notes that they will be performing to the song “When Can I See You Again?” from the movie Wreck-It Ralph, and their voting number is 1-800-868-3401. Bonner and his Dancing with the Stars partner likely are pretty safe from elimination this week, but their fans will want to make sure they cast their votes to ensure that they are safe next week as well.

Neither Burgess nor Fode have acknowledged this recent buzz about their relationship on social media, so it will be interesting to see how much Dancing with the Stars continues to play up the possibility of a romance with Bolton. DWTS fans love nothing more than a partnership-turned-romance on this series, but it doesn’t sound as if they should count on this one heading anywhere. Do you like the idea of Sharna Burgess and Bold and Beautiful star Pierson Fode together, or did you want her to pursue things with Bonner Bolton?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]