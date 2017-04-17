One Direction Easter: Freddie Tomlinson’s Bunny Fun, Plus Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Hora

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan went in different directions with their Easter and early spring plans. Freddie Tomlinson is already topping them all for cuteness though.

Baby Freddie Tomlinson’s cool points are out the window with his awesome bunny dance video. Eat your heart out Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan. Louis Tomlinson’s little boy Freddie Tomlinson knows how to rock in a video.

Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie Tomlinson may not be the youngest of the One Direction clan anymore since Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole became parents about a month ago, but Freddie Tomlinson is upping his game with major dance skills as seen in the video below.

With One Direction’s Harry Styles dancing in the sky for his next video, Styles is taking his work to anther level as well. Harry performed not one but two of his songs on Saturday Night Live, the night before Easter.

Harry Styles performed not only “Sign of the Times,” but also the previously unheard song “Ever Since New York.” “Sign of the Times” is still number one on Billboard. Readers can view Harry singing “Ever Since New York” in the video below.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Freddie’s dad Louis Tomlinson will also be releasing their albums this year and perhaps very soon. It is an exciting time for One Direction in so many ways.

Freddie Tomlinson and his famous One Direction father Louis Tomlinson doubtlessly have Easter fun ahead. Freddie is the perfect age for egg hunts and outdoor Easter celebrations like the one in the video.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole will likewise be celebrating their baby’s first Easter. One Direction’s Liam Payne reportedly looks exhausted according to The Mirror. The joys of parenthood, just never let up. It may be exhausting but there is a joy on that tired face.

While Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are dividing their time between work and family, Harry Styles is really busy promoting the release of his new album. Niall Horan is mostly having fun as usual, but Niall has an uncanny way of getting things done, without appearing to work at it, so he could be on the brink of an album release as well.

One Direction’s Harry Styles is having an exciting time preparing for his album release, on May 12. Yahoo 7 B also revealed a list of songs for the album, including “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Sign of the Times,” “Carolina,” “Two Ghosts,” “Sweet Creature,” “Only Angel,” “Kiwi,” “Ever Since New York,” “Woman,” and “From the Dining Table.”

Niall Horan has wedding plans a bit later this month according to The Irish Mirror. Niall is returning to Ireland to attend the wedding of his close friend and fellow golfer Rory Mcllroy and Erica Stoll. Rory and Erica have booked Ashford Castle in Mayo for the Ceremony.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are all in various stages of their album production. Zayn Malik too is working on a new album which will be his second.

Harry Styles will be the first to present his album on May 12. Harry is working smart, with his promotion and presentation. Harry Styles has shown fans that there is a lovely booklet that comes with the music. It looks like there are a lot of photos, and pages of information. There is a lot of quality and value the Harry Styles album package.

One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have been very quiet about their creative work lately. No one knows what their albums will be like, or when exactly they go to the studio to record.

Liam Payne however, who is rumored to be the next to release an album, was spotted leaving a London filming studio according to The Daily Mail. Could Liam Payne be making a music video? Remember when not so long ago Harry Styles was seen in a film studio, then a week or two, the teaser for “Sign Of The Times” came out.

Harry Styles has made a music video, but it is apparently still going through film editing. It’s hard for One Direction fans to wait for music videos too, especially when One Direction’s Harry Styles straps himself onto a tether attached to a helicopter and flies over the ocean and Scottish landscape.

Can Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson top that? There is a lot of interest in One Direction’s solo material, music and videos, and also the potential for a One Direction reunion.

As One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson enjoy their separate lives while on hiatus, one has to admit their productivity is amazing. For five years, five guys made five albums. In 2017, fans will see five albums from five guys in one year.

Not only that, One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have produced about half a dozen singles and two babies.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, are working, some even over Easter week to produce music for Directioners.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]