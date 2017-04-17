‘The Voice’ Season 12: These 4 Eliminated Singers Are Returning For ‘Coach Comeback’

The Voice Season 12 “Coach Comeback” artists have been revealed via social media. The Coach Comeback is a newer twist in recent The Voice history in which each coach brings back a contestant who was eliminated in a previous round to sing for a second chance.

The four artists returning to The Voice Season 12 have already revealed themselves online. The Coach Comeback artists are Johnny Hayes from Team Adam Levine, Johnny Gates from Team Gwen Stefani, Jack Cassidy from Team Alicia Keys and Felicia Temple from Team Blake Shelton. All four of these artists were eliminated in the Knockout Rounds, but they will re-enter the competition and sing this week as part of the Live Playoffs.

Hayes and Temple both posted photos on Instagram of all four of them together, clearly elated to be back on The Voice Season 12.

The savage survivors. We're back. ???? @johnnysings @johnnyhayesmusic @jackcassidyofficial #thevoice #voiceplayoffs We need your votes tonight!!!!! A post shared by Felicia Temple (@feliciatemple) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

All four The Voice contestants will be returning to their previous coaches’ teams. Here’s a reminder of each Coach Comeback’s story so far on Season 12 of The Voice.

Johnny Hayes

For his The Voice Blind Audition, soul-rock artist Johnny Hayes performed a passionate cover of “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, resulting in chair turns from Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani. He would ultimately choose Adam, and beat Julien Martinez in the Battle Rounds where they sang “Hard to Handle”, another Otis Redding song. Johnny performed Blind Willie McTell’s “Statesboro Blues” in the Knockout Rounds but was defeated by Josh West and his cover of Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son”.

Johnny Gates

Johnny Gates performed a confident version of Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May” for his The Voice Season 12 Blind Audition, and got Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton to turn their chairs. He picked Gwen, and was paired with Sammie Zonana in the Battle Rounds. They had strong chemistry as they sang “I Drove All Night” by Cyndi Lauper, but Johnny won out in the end. He then performed a tender version of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” but Gwen opted to go with Knockout Round competitor Hunter Plake.

Jack Cassidy

Jack Cassidy may have one of the more significant stories on The Voice Season 12. A member of the famous Partridge Family, Jack set out to carve his own path through auditioning for The Voice. He performed Joan Osbourne’s “One of Us” for his Blind Audition and got Adam Levine and Alicia Keys to turn their chairs. After picking Alicia, Jack performed “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn with Hunter Plake for his Battle Round and Alicia picked him as the winner. However, Jack’s cover of X Ambassadors’ “Unsteady” lost him the Knockout Round to Vanessa Ferguson.

Felicia Temple

Felicia Temple closed out The Voice Season 12 premiere in style, performing a cover of “All I Could Do Was Cry” by Etta James. She got Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton to turn, and picked Alicia as her coach. For the Battle Rounds she performed “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia, alongside Quizz Swanigan, and Alicia picked Quizz. Blake stole Felicia for his team, but she would go on to lose the Knockout Round. She performed Céline Dion’s monster hit “My Heart Will Go On” but lost out to Casi Joy.

The Voice Season 12 is going live for the first time this season, with two teams performing Monday night and the other two teams performing Tuesday night. Like The Voice Season 11, there will be real-time voting from the public after each team performs, and the top two artists from each team will advance to the The Voice Season 12 Live Shows. Then, the coach will pick one contestant out of the remaining four to advance with them. The three artists who don’t advance via public vote or by being picked by their coach are eliminated.

Check out this new The Voice web exclusive of the singers learning they are coming back:

The Voice Season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]