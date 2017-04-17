Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Move On From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Head To Kentucky For Spinoff

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have wrapped filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and soon, fans will watch as they embark on a drama-filled vacation to Cartwright’s former home in Kentucky.

Last week, after months of rumors regarding their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Bravo TV officially announced that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would be seen starring in their own Kentucky-based series in a few months.

“Set to premiere this summer, the half-hour series follows bad-boy bartender Jax Taylor and his southern belle girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as they head on vacation, leaving the comfortable confines of Los Angeles to visit her family on their Kentucky farm,” the network announced in a statement on April 10.

According to the statement, Jax Taylor will be ditching his GQ-esque attire for overalls and boots as he attempts to embrace the southern lifestyle in Kentucky and win over Cartwright’s parents and extended family.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently in Atlanta, where they recently attended an event with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. On April 16, Cartwright shared a photo of herself and Madix on Instagram and on Twitter, Taylor posted a photo of himself and Sandoval.

Since their spinoff was confirmed earlier this month, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been talking about the upcoming series on their social media pages. Most recently, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend took to Instagram to express her excitement to her many fans and followers.

“Welcome to Kentucky guys!! I am sooooo excited to finally announce that Jax & Brittany take Kentucky will be coming to [Bravo TV] this summer!” she wrote. “My family & friends are absolutely amazing and I am so excited for you to get to know them.”

“I cannot express how blessed, thankful, & excited I am about this show! You guys will finally get to see where this Kentucky girl comes from! IM SO EXCITED!!” she added.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating about two years ago after meeting while on vacation in Las Vegas, and a short time later, Cartwright left her family in Kentucky and relocated to Taylor’s home in West Hollywood, California.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

During the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor was confronted by Brittany Cartwright’s mom, Sherri, who wanted to know what his plans were for the future. Sherri also suggested Taylor and Cartwright join a local church, but he declined.

During their chat, Jax Taylor made it clear that he was not yet ready to walk down the aisle but after the scene was filmed, he seemed to confirm he was open to the idea of a future marriage.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told the Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the third installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 17, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the trailer for Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]