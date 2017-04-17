Meghan Markle Might Make It To Pippa Middleton’s Wedding, Are Meghan And Prince Harry Ready To Get Engaged?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “fast-moving saga” of a romance appears to be hurtling towards a wedding, or possibly two weddings. Pippa Middleton has famously been reported to have a “no ring, no bring” policy for her wedding guest list. Some reports on Middleton’s wedding plans have suggested that only engaged and married partners can watch Kate Middleton’s sister wed James Matthews on May 20. That puts Prince Harry and his girlfriend of less than a year in a tough spot.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan ready to take the next step from girlfriend to fiancee? If the couple doesn’t feel prepared for all the responsibilities that go along with announcing a royal engagement, it’s going to be an impossible decision for them to make right now, but the pressure is on. The Toronto Star shared some ideas on the subject of a possible royal engagement and Pippa Middleton’s guest list.

Shinan Govani, a columnist for the outlet, wrote that she’s “hearing that inquiries have been made on behalf of the 35-year-old Suits actress about dress options to the wedding.” The wedding in question is Pippa Middleton’s, and it’s becoming more likely every week that Prince Harry’s plus one will be Meghan.

Heavenly! Inside the private church where Pippa Middleton will marry James Matthewshttps://t.co/MkApKh7Izc pic.twitter.com/JhmhOt5fGR — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) April 12, 2017

Both of Kate Middleton’s children have “formal roles” in Pippa’s ceremony, and a Kensington Palace update seems to suggest that Kate, Prince William, and even Prince Harry are making the wedding an “official outing.” Meghan’s status as Prince Harry’s girlfriend makes her presence at an official royal engagement awkward.

Kensington Palace is carefully maintaining the story that Pippa Middleton’s nuptials are a private family affair. With two future kings in attendance, one of them acting as a page boy for the bride, and with Pippa’s own catapult to fame after she was maid-of-honor at Kate’s wedding to Prince William, no one is really buying the idea that it’s an ordinary ceremony where status doesn’t matter.

After Prince Harry made a “surprise” visit to spend Easter with Meghan in Toronto, there’s speculation that an engagement announcement is right around the corner. When Markle quit her Reitman’s deal, that added some more spec fuel to the engagement fire.

The Toronto Sun via the Daily Mail wrote that “Markle is getting her affairs in order” by ditching Reitman’s and shutting down her blog, a decision that might have been triggered by a request from Queen Elizabeth. The monarch has final say on whether Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle or not, so if she is handing out advice on how to be a princess, that’s a very good sign for the young lovers.

There’s another hurdle for Harry and Meghan. If they announce their engagement right before Pippa’s wedding, that would be the worst of bad manners and a terrible first step for Meghan as a member of the royal family.

Also, I'm all about this @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry situation. Her Rachel wardrobe would be great for a princess too, plus some jewels. — Zachary Astor (@TheAstorOpinion) April 6, 2017

Even the Duchess of Cambridge is taking steps to make sure the attention is on the bride. For Prince Harry’s girlfriend to scoop the spotlight from Pippa at her own wedding; that’s even worse than Pippa stealing the show at Kate’s wedding!

If the rumors are true that unofficial partners won’t be allowed, there’s just over a month left for Markle to qualify as a wedding guest.

Harry’s Easter visit to Meghan and Markle’s exit from her Reitman’s agreement are arrows pointing towards a more formal relationship between the two. There is even some speculation that the timing of the “grainy” unauthorized pics of Harry arriving at Meghan’s Toronto home was deliberate.

Prince Harry arrives at Meghan Markle's #Toronto home Wed night for Easter weekend w/a large duffel bag via @enews Harry❤️'s???????? pic.twitter.com/O3QLH1e2Zb — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) April 14, 2017

The Toronto Star shared that Prince Harry has a lot of security, and it wouldn’t be easy for anyone to get such a close-up pic without permission.

The photos may look as if they are the usual paparazzi fare exposing a so-called “secret” visit, but the outlet suggests that the pics are all part of a carefully planned media campaign to promote Meghan’s show, Suits, as she prepared to leave in time for an engagement announcement.

The icing on the wedding cake was whipped up by Hello magazine. The outlet wrote that Meghan Markle has requested time off at the exact time of Pippa Middleton’s wedding. The report didn’t speculate on whether Harry and Meghan will be engaged by then, but did remind readers that if Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle to Pippa’s wedding, it would “mark a significant step in their relationship.”

What do you think? Will Meghan and Harry get engaged before Middleton’s May 20 wedding?

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Rachel Murray/Getty Images]