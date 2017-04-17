‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Philly Back On, Juliet Sets A Trap For Lily And Nikki Blasts Victor

What will happen on Monday, April 17 on the Young and the Restless?

The spoilers tease a tense confrontation between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) will leave little room for his redemption. Juliet (Laur Allen) and Cane (Danial Goddard) clash over Lily (Christel Khalil). The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will hurt Billy’s (Jason Thompson) feelings and she pushes him toward Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a promotion, which could cause a showdown with her sister, Victoria.

Abby Scores A Big Promotion

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby arrives at the Newman ranch prepared to deal with family drama following the Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) mess. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when she arrives, her father doesn’t want to talk about Chloe. Instead, he asked her to be the acting CEO of Newman Enterprises and thanked her for being loyal and dependable. Of course, Abby accepted, and she told him he wouldn’t regret his decision.

Juliet And Cane Clash

Juliet sets up a photo shoot in Philadelphia. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Cane arrives at Brash & Sassy, Lily tells Cane about the photo shoot — she has to leave right away. Cane believes that Billy set up the shoot, but Lily tells him it was Juliet.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane will have a tense confrontation with Juliet and accuse her of sending Lily and Jordan on a trip because of their fling in Japan. Of course, Juliet denies it. She insists that she has no ulterior motives. Cane thinks that they both should try to forget what happened between them.

Reed and Victoria Battle About His Birthday Present

According to Soap Central, Victoria and Nikki chat about Victor’s gift to Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). They agree that he cannot keep the car. Victoria admits she isn’t looking forward to her conversation with Reed about giving Victor back his extravagant gift.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that once home, Reed cannot stop talking about how nice his new ride is and wants to thank Victor for his gift. Of course, Victoria doesn’t want him to do that. All the sudden, Victoria blurts out that Reed has to give his grandpa back the car—he cannot keep it.

This week indulge in [cue screams and applause]…#Philly !!!

America's Favorite Daytime Drama for 28 consecutive years @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/dBVdJork9X — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 17, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria tries to explain that she isn’t punishing him, but Reed doesn’t want to hear it. He storms off upstairs and declares that he doesn’t want to talk to her anymore.

Billy watches as Victoria seems to unravel after Reed storms upstairs. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he asks her why can’t Reed keep the car. He added that Victor buys all his family members’ loyalty –this is nothing new. Victoria believes that Reed’s present was specifically aimed at her and she cannot let her dad pit Reed against her. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy tries to get more information from Victoria about what is going on with her, but she tells him to go home that Newman family business does not concern him! Little does she know; she pushed Phyllis and Billy back together.

Nikki And Victor Battle About Reed’s Car

Nikki arrives back at the ranch, and she isn’t surprised to learn that Victor promoted Abby to buy her loyalty. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki thinks that’s the reason he purchased Reed a car — to buy his loyalty. Of course, Victor denies it, but Nikki doesn’t believe him. Nikki suggested that the gift was aimed at Victoria. Nikki says it was for the best that Faith moved out because the less contact he has with his grandchildren, the better.

“Playing the victim isn’t a good color on you,” Nikki snarks at Victor.

Victor’s chance at getting redemption is not looking good. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggests there will be a huge shocker to come out in the next few weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]