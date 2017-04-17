Lala Kent Stays Silent, Won’t Reveal Boyfriend’s Name As ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return Rumors Swirl

Lala Kent is keeping things low key as the cast of Vanderpump Rules prepares to film the sixth season of their Bravo reality series.

While fans continue to ask about the identity of her mysterious boyfriend, who some have claimed is married, Lala Kent is staying silent as she continues to enjoy the Coachella Music Festival with her girlfriends.

After sharing a photo and video of herself and her friends on Instagram, Lala Kent took to Twitter to retweet a message, which read, “Stay low key. Not everyone needs to know everything about you.”

Prior to their post, Lala Kent confirmed she was headed to Indio, California.

“Dude it’s time for tree and filling my suitcase with goodness. Get me out of LA and let me be my true self… a chic a** stoner,” she told fans on Friday.

Throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent’s co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, claimed the former SUR Restaurant hostess was secretly dating a married man and suggested that he had bought Kent the Range Rover fans saw her driving during the season.

Still, Lala Kent has insisted for months that her man is not married.

“He is not married, never has been while I’ve been around,” she explained to The Daily Dish last month.

While Lala Kent claims to be unsure about where exactly the rumors came from, she admitted that it was difficult to be the target of hurtful rumors.

“It was extremely heavy for me because I am an open book, but I do protect people when they aren’t as open as I am and that was my main goal, but it just would not die, so at some point I broke,” she explained.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent broke in early December of last year and abruptly quit the series after starring on Vanderpump Rules for less than two seasons. As for her relationship, that remains intact.

“We’re good and happy and healthy and all of the above… I’m in a happy relationship. That’s all people need to know right now,” she said.

Although Lala Kent announced she was quitting Vanderpump Rules last year, she chose to return to the show for filming on the reunion special in February. During the episode, she was questioned about her relationship yet again.

“No one is ever going to get the answer they’re looking for, and I’m sorry I’m not gonna put my relationship on the forefront,” she said last week.

Lala Kent’s co-stars have added fuel to the rumors regarding Randall Emmett’s potential ties to the reality star on numerous occasions. In fact, they both mentioned a man named “Randall” while sending tweets to Lala Kent months ago. As fans will recall, All About the Real Housewives shared a report claiming Emmett may be dating Kent behind the back of his wife, actress Ambyr Childers. The outlet also claimed Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were working together on a new film with Nicolas Cage.

While Lala Kent hasn’t been photographed with anyone recently, she shared a photo of her boyfriend on Instagram months ago. In the photo, which did not show her mystery man’s face, her boyfriend was seen wearing a bracelet that appeared identical to one worn by Emmett in one of his Facebook photos.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the third installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 17 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

