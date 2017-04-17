WWE: Nude Melina Pictures Leaked Today After WWE Paige Naked Sex Tape Scandal Last Month

Former WWE Diva Melina faces more heartache as new nude images of her were released online today. She is the sixth WWE star targeted by hackers who have had nude images released. Melina was first targeted last month by hackers after the sex tape scandal of WWE superstar Paige, and former WWE stars Maria, Kaitlyn, and Victoria were leaked. Summer Rae, another WWE star, has denied the authenticity of nude pictures released by hackers last month.

Melina Perez, who is now 38 years old, appears in explicit nude images ranging from what appears to be her pole dancing, racy underwear pics, as well as Melina naked. Melina’s last appearance on WWE was in 2011. According to the Sun, the nude Melina pics were released today, it has not yet been determined when they were taken.

WWE superstar Paige, 24, says that the nude images released were private and that they were distributed without her consent. The explicit nude content leaked also contains clips of Paige with two other male wrestlers.

Will This Former WWE Diva And Women Champion Overcome This Hurdle?

While Melina is now forced to face the public scrutiny of these nude images online, she has the experience of overcoming many obstacles in her life.

Born in California, Melina faced many challenges on her path. Starting her career as a fashion model, she began her wrestling training in 2000 at the School of Hard Knocks in San Bernadino, Calif. Melina began working at different wrestling shows until 2003 when WWE recognized her talents and abilities.

According to WWE Melina worked as a manager and later debuted as the manager of MNM (Mercury, Nitro, and Melina) on Smackdown in the Divas Division. Melina believed that she was tougher and stronger than most because she trained with men and women.

Melina wrote on her WWE.com blog that her love for wrestling kept her going.

“I was always told I was too short, too fat, too small, too ugly or not good enough. “People would tell me every negative comment under the moon, and that I would never make it. I kept going. I knew in my heart that I could make it, and that I was meant for this. My love for wrestling and my determination got me through everything I had to endure.”

Melina was one of the best women wrestlers in the WWE, winning three Women’s Championships and two Divas titles. She wrote on her blog that a belt does not automatically make you a champion.

“I am so thankful for all of the Tweets and support I have gotten regarding winning the Diva’s Championship. It’s unreal. My fifth title reign and it’s an astounding accolade. “I have said this many of times; the title does not define me, I define the title. Many women through out wrestling history have defined the titles they fought for. Their love, desire, pride and respect gave their titles significance. These women stood for something; affected people’s lives; caused change… They are the ones that changed a piece of shiny metal into a prestigious symbol to be held by the greats.”

Melina writes that “a champion is a champion with or without a title.”

“Just because a person holds a title doesn’t make them a champion. We have seen people Forrest Gump their way to a title. Granted, a win is a win, but a champion is a champion with or without the title. To be a true champion is rare, and it can’t be faked. When a champion holds a title, they give it meaning.”

As Melina faces this fresh nude pic scandal, she may remember her own advice that she gave on her blog, according to Diva-Dirt, on what Melina believes is a champion. She said that despite the world being a hard place we should live by setting an example of how we want it to be, great words from a real wrestling hero. She can overcome this nude pic scandal, as she has overcome everything else in her life.

“Nothing in the world is the way it ought to be. – It’s harsh, and cruel. But that’s why there’s us. Champions. It doesn’t matter where we come from, what we’ve done or suffered, or even if we make a difference. We live as though the world was what it should be, to show it what it can be.”

[Featured Image by WWE.com]