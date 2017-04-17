‘Killing Richard Glossip’: Investigation Discovery Tonight–Death Row Inmate Doesn’t Want To Die

Richard Glossip, a man fighting for his life on death row, is hoping that his life will be spared. That’s what you will see in tonight’s crime special Killing Richard Glossip, which will air on the Investigation Discovery channel. Former hotel manager Richard Glossip was convicted of murder in the baseball beating death of Barry Van Treese, a motel owner in Oklahoma in the 1990s. Glossip is up for execution. What stands out about the case is that Glossip was convicted due to the testimony of Justin Sneed, the man who admitted to actually killing Van Treese. Investigation Discovery’s Killing Richard Glossip will highlight how Justin Sneed possibly railroaded Glossip in exchange for a life sentence. ID viewers will tune in to see if new evidence will save Glossip’s life.

Motel Owner Found Dead In Pool Of Blood In Oklahoma Motel

54-year-old Barry Van Treese was found dead in the Best Budgett Inn on S Council Road in January of 1997. The motel owner was ambushed as he was in the process of inspecting the premises. It was alleged that trouble was brewing for Richard Glossip after he believed that he was about to be terminated and replaced with a more professional manager, a 1998 New OK article stated.

Prosecutors at the time alleged that Richard Glossip promised to pay 20-year-old hotel maintenance worker Justin Sneed money for the killing. Richard Glossip has maintained his innocence, stating that he had nothing to do with the crime.

Richard Glossip’s supporters agree that the case is mostly circumstantial and based almost totally on the word of Justin Sneed.

In a 2015 interview with News One-6, the widow of Barry Van Treese says that she has been waiting for the day that Richard Glossip will pay the ultimate price for the crime. The grieving woman believes that it is the only price to pay for taking her husband away from her and his children.

Killing Richard Glossip: His Supporters

However, despite what many believe, Richard Glossip has a slew of supporters who believe in his innocence. They continue to fight for his death sentence to be overturned. Former detective Bob Bemo believes that Glossip is guilty and indicates that he can’t stand Glossip’s arrogance, Fox-25 reported.

“When you plan something like this you’re more involved in the actual killing. The stuff he’s saying is just, that guy is such a liar he wouldn’t know the truth if it hit him right between the eyes. He’s very arrogant and very cocky he was one of those kind of guys that really irritates you. You know with his comebacks.That is why I would get in his face sometimes. ‘Well I’ll tell you what buddy,’ or something like that cause he irritated me a little bit.”

On ID’s Killing Richard Glossip, viewers will learn about intimate details in the case. Then, they must decide for themselves if Richard Glossip should be put to death. Killing Richard Glossip takes the viewer along for the ride as the clock ticks. Cameras will capture all the drama, emotion, and intensity behind the scenes as Glossip possibly learns of his fate. It is a dramatic look at the other side of the crime story from the point of view of the convicted killer.

The executive producers of the show are listed below, according to Investigation Discovery.

Richard Glossip’s story will be recounted in Killing Richard Glossip, which airs on Investigation Discovery tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central and Tuesday, April 18, at 9/8 p.m. Central.

