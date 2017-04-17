Steve Stephens: ‘At This Point He Can Be A Lot Of Places,’ Police Say

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens is still at large. The mayor of Cleveland and the Cleveland police department gave an update on the Facebook shooter via Periscope. The police department said they are in fact utilizing any and all resources in Ohio and throughout the United States to find Steve Stephens. As for Stephen’s current location, no one knows where he is.

“As far as we know, we don’t know where he is at.”

The last location they had him at was at the scene of the homicide. They have investigators all over the country trying to pinpoint his location.

“We want to communicate to him that we know who he is and that he will eventually be caught and that were saying to him, that he need not do any more harm to anybody. To any innocent people. And that whatever concerns and problems he is having, were here to have a conversation with him.”

If the public has any information, to please call 9-11 and provide any tips.

The Chief of Cleveland police department said he’s been “on it” and conducted operations since it’s happened yesterday at 2:00 p.m. The chief said he does not know Steve’s current physical or mental condition.

“We’re asking the public to remain vigilant, we’re asking the public to go about their day but be careful. We’re also asking you if you see anything resembling that vehicle… to give us a call…”

The Cleveland police officer asked the public to assist in helping to locate Steve Stephens. He assured that all federal partners are working side by side to find the Facebook shooter.

“We’re using every investigative tool available to us.”

Cleveland police chief says they know Steve Stephens is out there: "We talked to him via cell phone." pic.twitter.com/Hwxn4oL9jK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2017

The Cleveland police department warned family and friends who might be in contact with Steve and trying to assist him. The officer asserted that anyone who has any contact with Steve needs to convince him to turn himself in. Aiding him in any way is a crime.

“We’re asking Steve to turn himself in.”

The chief said if he does not turn himself in, they will search until they find him. Both state and county partners are working together to keep him off the streets.

“I know Steve you have a relationship with some clergy here in Ohio, we ask you to talk to them and then turn yourself in.”

Who Is Steve Stephens Girlfriend, Joy Lane?

Steve Stephen’s ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane, said they had been dating for years. Lane went to the media express her condolences to the family members of Godwin, according to CBS News.

Lane also went by the name Joy Carr on Facebook. Joy updated her friends and let everyone know she is well. She has since deleted her account.

“This is the fastest way to update everybody. I am safe and with the police. I am Not okay… this is a lot. I can’t believe this is happening. I am very sad for everyone involved. I am praying for them and I am praying for Steve. He needs help.”

She revealed to CBS News in a text message:

“We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy…he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

There is a warrant for aggravated murder out for his arrest.

Did Steve Stephens Leave Cleveland, Ohio?

Stephen’s cell phone ping was detected about 100 miles east of Cleveland in Erie, Pennsylvania, law enforcement in the area told CNN. On Sunday, police said Stephens “may be out of state at this time,” and authorities called on residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan “to be on alert.”

“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today… There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight.”

Cleveland police department confirmed that there is a warrant for aggravated murder out for his arrest.

*DO NOT approach Steve Stephens if you see him.

Call 911 immediately. Cleveland Police Chief told reporters that, “He is considered armed and dangerous, so we want people to be careful out there.”

[Featured Image by Cleveland Police Department]