Scheana Marie Focuses On New Boyfriend As Mike Shay Divorce Continues

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta are going strong as her divorce from Mike Shay continues to play out on Vanderpump Rules.

Ahead of tonight’s final episode of the season, Scheana Marie shamelessly flirted with her new boyfriend on Instagram after Valletta posted a photo of himself and an adorable little blonde girl.

“Easter with the fam. Happy Easter everyone. #family #familyfun #littlemomster,” Robert Parks-Valletta wrote in the caption of the photo seen below.

Scheana Marie and her boyfriend have been flaunting their relationship on social media and on the red carpet since going public in February.

After the actor shared his cute photo, Scheana Marie took to the comments section and posted several heart-eyed emojis.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were first spotted together in mid-December, just two weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she and her husband of two years, Mike Shay, had chosen to end their marriage.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” Scheana Marie and Mike Shay said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay appeared to be on good terms for the first several episodes of Vanderpump Rules, but ultimately, Scheana Marie chose to end their marriage on camera after she was reportedly informed that Shay had been using drugs behind her back.

Prior to their split, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay shared several special moments with fans on the show, including their 2013 engagement and their 2014 wedding. They also enjoyed a joint bachelor/bachelorette party with their co-stars, including Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, in Miami that was seen on the show.

Although Scheana Marie and her co-stars won’t begin filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules until next month, she has already spoken out about her boyfriend’s potential role on the new season.

“He’s just an amazing person,” Scheana Marie gushed to Us Weekly in early March as she attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles. “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time.”

According to Scheana Marie, she hopes fans will get to see what an amazing guy her new boyfriend is when the show returns, but when it comes to his time on the series, he won’t be featured in a full-time role. Instead, he will likely make guest appearances when available.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” Scheana Marie explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

To see more of Scheana Marie, Mike Shay, and their co-stars, tune into the third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 17 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

