Jinger Duggar Pants Scandal Happened Because Jeremy Vuolo Isn’t As Extreme As Jim Bob Duggar

Jinger Duggar wearing pants caused a huge uproar among Duggar fans last week. A lot has changed with the newlywed who now resides in Texas. She decided to go on vacation with her family as they visited several places across the country/ They stopped in Waco, Texas where Chip and Joanna Gaines reside. All of the girls had a good time hanging out there and sharing photos with their fans. Jinger Duggar shared her new fashion sense, and things got crazy.

There has been a lot of speculation about why Jinger Duggar was wearing shorts and pants at separate times this year. She has been called a rebel, though that is not the case. Jinger has moved out from under Jim Bob Duggar’s roof and now lives with Jeremy Vuolo in Texas. Once a Duggar daughter gets married, she is no longer under the thumb of her father, but under the thumb of her husband. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jeremy Vuolo doesn’t have an issue with Jinger Duggar wearing pants or shorts as long as it is modestly approached. He also believes that people can drink as long as it doesn’t impair their judgment and several other things that would be automatically banned by Jim Bob Duggar.

Fans questioned whether or not Jinger Duggar was rebelling on purpose or just getting used to living with her husband. It is clear there are very different rules between the men in her life. Jeremy Vuolo is a reformed Christian and Jim Bob Duggar is part of the Quiverfull movement. Duggar’s husband had a wild past, which may have included premarital sex and possibly other things that would be considered “sin” by people who follow their line of beliefs. Jinger and Jeremy appear to be very happy and in love. If they are comfortable with how she dresses, the world should be as well. Vuolo is more relaxed than Jim Bob Duggar and the other husbands are, and that seems to be just what Jinger needed.

In an ironic turn of events, Jinger Duggar’s sister, Jessa Duggar, was scheduled to give a speech on dressing “fashionably modest” in today’s world. Clearly, none of this would include shorts or pants, though sometimes they cover more skin than a dress or skirt would. The Duggar girls were taught to believe that it was their job to cover up to avoid men watching them in a lustful way. This all began shortly after Josh Duggar molested his sisters and has become the law of the land at the Duggar compound. Despite having moved to be with their husbands, Jill and Jessa still wear only skirts or dresses when out in public.

Rumors have been circulating that Jinger Duggar may be pregnant, though the photos that have been shared have not given much indication that a baby is on the way. She still looks incredibly fit, even in shorts and pants. Fans have been waiting for the newlyweds to announce they are expecting, but that hasn’t happened. There has been talk that Jinger and Jeremy are waiting to start a family until they get to know one another a little bit more. The attraction between the two has been fierce since the beginning and last season, Counting On showcased a lot of Jinger Duggar and her journey toward being a wife.

Jeremy Vuolo is very different from Jinger Duggar’s father, which has been a little odd for fans to see. She is the lesser controlled sister in the family because her husband has a more relaxed view on Christianity. Despite all of the rules growing up and the change of pace as a newlywed, Jinger Duggar has blossomed into a young woman who isn’t afraid to do what she wants.

