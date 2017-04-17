Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan Are On A Break

After the release of Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are reportedly taking a break from each other.

According to new reports, Jamie and Dakota became very close while acting in Fifty Shades trilogy, but now they are not communicating with each other. The filming of Fifty Shades Freed is already completed, and the film’s lead stars are reportedly soaking up all the free time on their hands right now.

Jamie’s upcoming film, Robin Hood is currently under production and whenever the actor gets time from his busy schedule, he prefers it to spend it with his wife and children.

Amelia Warner, Jamie’s wife, recently talked about her career as a musician and how her husband’s sex scenes with Dakota did not affect her.

“It doesn’t impact our life much in a day-to-day way. Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades. The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers,” adds Warner.

As of Dakota, she recently talked about her sex scenes with Jamie Dornan during her interview with Vogue and proved how cool she is when it comes to performing lovemaking scenes on screen.

“Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d***? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.”

The 27-year-old Dakota is currently busy filming Susperia. The upcoming horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name.

Fifty Shades Darker Disaster:

The second part in the erotic film series was made with a production budget of $55 million and grossed over $378 million worldwide. Based on the box-office success, one can say that the film did very well for the Universal Pictures, but the film received negative reviews from around the world.

Much like Fifty Shades of Grey, the second part in the franchise received criticism for Jamie’s portrayal of Christian Grey and poorly written screenplay. Vince Mancini, the movie critic from Uproxx stated that the length of the film was a bit of a slog.

“Narrative sloppiness aside, as an outsider, sitting through Fifty Shades Darker was a reasonably diverting experience, odd, dumb fun made, even more, fun by an audience that whooped and shouted at the screen during sex scenes. I didn’t really get it, but I enjoyed the feeling of them having fun,” Mancini added.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus reads, “Lacking enough chemistry heat or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.”

What To Expect From Fifty Shades Freed?

The final installment of the trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed was filmed back-to-back with Fifty Shades Darker and is set for release on February 9, 2018.

Following the events showed in Fifty Shades Darker, the final part in the film will show Christian and Anastasia as a married couple living happily in Seattle. Their life will turn upside-down when Anastasia will meet her former boss Jack Hyde.

It is expected that Universal Pictures will release the first look and the first official trailer of Fifty Shades Freed in the second half of this year. Based on their earlier performances and amazing soundtracks, fans can expect a lot of sex scenes between the two characters.

Fans of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan can just hope that the final film in the Fifty Shades series will help them in getting some positive reviews from the critics.

