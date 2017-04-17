Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Angelina Jolie After Her Latest Parenting Fail With Vivienne

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody war is heating up after a babysitter dropped the youngest daughter while she was in another country. Pitt was reportedly furious after hearing the news and is doubling his efforts for joint custody.

According to Radar Online, an eyewitness spotted 8-year-old Vivienne fall on her head and slump against a fence in Hyde Park, London. The young girl looked dazed for around 10 minutes before finally getting to her feet. The worst part of it all is that Jolie was in Switzerland at the time of the accident giving a speech for the United Nations.

“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied!” an insider revealed. “Those kids could have been hurt badly!”

The incident doesn’t bode well for Jolie’s parenting skills, which have been criticized in the wake of her divorce with Pitt. Although Pitt has been largely quiet about the custody battle, Vivienne’s accident turned the tables and inspired him to act.

“Up until now, Angie’s had Brad tarred and feathered in the press! He didn’t put up a fight because he was afraid of being completely barred from seeing their six children,” the insider continued. “Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and Brad’s out for blood!”

Pitt is currently allowed sporadic visits with his six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox – after signing a temporary custody agreement months ago. With the media coverage turning in Pitt’s favor and Vivienne’s recent tumble, the actor is prepared to go all in against Jolie.

“Brad’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world – and this happens!” the insider added. “The tide’s been turning against Angie, and Brad finally has the ammunition to get even with her! His attitude is, ‘Two can play this game!'”

Vivienne’s accident follows reports that Jolie is seeing a new man. In Touch Weekly reports that the Tomb Raider star is getting serious with her mystery man and is even starting to think about marriage. An insider told the outlet that Brad Pitt isn’t happy about Jolie’s dating life and doesn’t like the idea of another man hanging around his children.

“Initially, Angelina was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled,” a source explained. “But now she may introduce her new man to her children in LA in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

Jolie has not said anything about her new romance. Celebrity Insider reports that the identity of her boyfriend is still unknown, though he is allegedly a philanthropist from London. While Jolie has clearly moved on with her life, Pitt is also entering the dating world once again.

Although nothing is official, the World War Z star has been linked to a number of different women over the past few months. This includes Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton, and Julliette Lewis. Unfortunately, with the divorce still raging on, Pitt hasn’t been able to start a relationship.

Instead, the actor has been focusing on the well-being of his children. Not only has he given up partying with friends, but Pitt has been putting all of his efforts towards parenting and work. So far, Pitt’s approach has paid off as he seems ready to win the custody battle, especially after Jolie’s latest parenting fail.

Jolie and Pitt have taken their divorce to a private judge, so it might be a while before any details are leaked. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if Jolie takes the next step in her new relationship and goes public.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]