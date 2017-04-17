Donald Trump Impeachment: 62,028 More Signatures Required For His Removal?

Donald Trump impeachment’s online petition has crossed 237,972 signatures. As of this writing, the online website still needs 62,028 signatures to go ahead with their application for Trump’s removal from the office.

According to The Million American Petition, the Constitution of the United States, Art. 2, Section 4 provides that the president, vice-president and civil officers of the Unite States shall be removed from office on impeachment for bribery, treason, and/or higher crimes.

The ongoing petition created on Change.org, calls upon the Congress to pass a resolution calling for the House Committee to investigate whether they can find enough evidence that will impeach President Trump.

The petition needs 300,000 signatures in total and as of now, 237,972 has signed it.

Just like Robert Reich, who gave four grounds that may lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment, the ongoing petition on Change.org, also states that they suspect following reasons that are enough for the president’s removal from the office.

The petition states that President Trump has violated The U.S.A. Patriot Act after he conspired with the Russian government in tampering with the results of the 2016 presidential election. According to the published article, Trump and his administration are “an immediate threat to national security and his use of intimidation as president presents undeniable challenges in this investigation.” According to the signatories, President Trump has violated the Federal law under civil and criminal ordinances with “his documented use of libelous and insulting hate speech.” Furthermore, according to these 237,972 signatories, Donald Trump is already in the violation of state law in a total of 34 states in the United States.

The article further talks about Donald Trump’s use of power and his “egregious being his statements regarding Mexicans, Muslims, the black community.”

Apparently, this is not the only online petition that has asked the Congress for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Another website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com has already crossed 931,353 signatures and has asked the House Committee to investigate further.

The website has written following grounds that may lead to the president’s removal from the office.

President Trump’s personal and business holdings in the United States creates conflicts of interest. “Some of these business arrangements violate the U.S. Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause,” it says. Trump Organization’s extensive business dealings with other government that violates the foreign emoluments ban. It reads, “He did not divest his business operations before the inauguration, he has been violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause since the moment he took office.”

The website’s attorney Ron Fein recently said the following.

“No modern president has displayed the casual indifference to the Constitution and the rule of law that President Trump shows. The violations, the corruption, and the threat to our republic are here now, but they will only get worse the longer he stays in office. “Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

For those, who still thinks that the online signatures are enough to turn heads in the Congress, then let us the remind them the impeachment process is twofold and it requires a formal accusation by the United Sates House of Representatives and a trial and a formal conviction by the United Sates Senate.

Things between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has already changed ever since America decided to help the Syria to get rid of Assad. Do you think, there are enough reasons that may lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment, even though he is trying very hard to make the country a better place? Sound off your views in the comments below.

