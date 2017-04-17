Brad Pitt Serious For Sienna Miller, Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Brother Caused The Divorce?

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially announced to end their decade-long relationship many have speculated the cause for the sudden rift. The main reason behind their divorce is not revealed among the fans, but many publication outlets revealed that Brad was not comfortable with Jolie’s brother. The rumored strange relationship made Pitt move away from his wife and somehow he found solace in Sienna Miller’s company.

Brad met Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and according to him, he instantly “fell in love” with her. In 2005, one month after Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce, a set of leaked photographs surfaced online showing Pitt spending his time in Kenya with Jolie and her son Maddox. After spending more than seven years as one of the Hollywood’s most loved couple, Brad and Angelina announced their engagement in April 2012 and they married on August 23, 2014. Just two years after the wedding, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad, citing irreconcilable differences.

Brad Pitt’s Post-Angelina Affairs

Ever since the news of the Angelina-Brad separation surfaced, many fans and media started to speculate that after ending his marriage with the Changeling movie actress, Brad is finally ready to move on in his life.

The 53-year-old Pitt was recently on the media’s radar because of his rumored “flirt” with Sienna Miller. However, the actress called the rumors silly but many outlets pointed that the 35-year-old Miller did not deny the talks about her flirt with Pitt.

Sienna Miller tried really hard to set all the records straight about being linked with her movie’s producer Brad. The actress told Page Six that she found these rumors silly and she is “not going to even dignify it with a response.”

Celebeat noted that the Miller’s response did not exactly say that the rumors about her link with Brad Pitt are 100 percent false. However, her candid response was clear enough to state that there is nothing going on between her and Jolie’s ex-husband.

Back in 2015, when Brad and Angelina were going strong, there were rumors about Brad spending too much time with Sienna. Even at that time, The Girl star denied all the rumors.

“He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane,” she said during that time.

Angelina Jolie’s Close Relationship With Brother James Haven

An earlier report from Radar Online suggests that the involvement in Brad-Jolie’s family issues bothered the Fight Club movie star. A source revealed that Brad even went on to think that James was trying to overtake his position as a father.

EXCLUSIVE: How Jolie's brother got in the middle of her marriage to Brad- "It's him or me!" #BradPitt #AngelinaJolie https://t.co/k6ZH2SyISs — Jessica Finn (@JessicaFinnNYC) April 5, 2017

“I get into the whole rumors of incest. I do conclude unwaveringly in the film it was mainly a publicity stunt and it worked, but on the flip side, people agree the kiss was too close for comfort. Then the conclusion is amongst experts ‘No wonder they split.’ Here we are more than a decade later and James is living with them full time. Ultimately it was too close for comfort for Brad,” Radar Online quoted filmmaker Ian Halperin.

Angelina Jolie’s $25 Million Cecil B. DeMille Estate

In other news, Angelina Jolie bought a $25 million mansion for herself and her six kids, just a mile away from Brad Pitt’s house. According to Hollywood Life, the reason why Jolie decided to buy Cecil B. DeMille estate, which is just a mile away from Pitt’s house is because she wants her children to feel at home.

“Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

Angelina Jolie Buys $25 Million Cecil B. DeMille Estate (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/lfpwuQDGJz — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2017

The report further added that after ending her marriage with Brad, and after choosing to stay away from him for some time, she realized that her soon-to-be ex-husband is important for their six children.

“Brad to have an active role in the children’s lives and that’s why she chose to buy a home so close to her ex. She loves the new place with its Hollywood history and the children are happy too that they are a short ride away to dad’s house,” the source added.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]