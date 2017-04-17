Angelina Jolie Buys $25 Million Cecil B. DeMille Estate, Relocates Kids Once Again?

Angelina Jolie just bought a new home for herself and her kids and her estranged husband may have had something to do with her decision.

As she continues to fight for full custody of her six children with Brad Pitt, the 41-year-old actress has decided to relocate once again — this time to the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, California, which she reportedly purchase for a whopping $25 million.

Although she and Brad Pitt haven’t been on the best of terms throughout their split, they have reportedly been in touch recently and judging by Angelina Jolie’s choice of home, they appear to be doing what’s best for their children.

According to a report by E! News on April 15, Angelina Jolie’s new home is located in the same town where her soon-to-be-ex-husband is currently living. As fans will recall, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt previously shared a home in Los Feliz with their kids and Pitt has been living there since their split.

“The 7,500-square-foot Beaux Arts style home comes complete with six bedrooms and ten baths as well as 2.1 acres of land on the Laughlin Park community,” E! News told readers of Angelina Jolie’s new pad.

In addition to a pool house, gym, and studio, the property boasts fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns, and a library.

As E! News explained, Angelina Jolie faced rumors months ago which suggested the actress could be considering a move to London, England, where she and Pitt spent time together last year as he filmed Allied. However, it now seems that she’s doing what’s best for the kids and keeping them in Los Angeles to be closer to their father.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” Angelina Jolie recently said during a pre-taped interview on Good Morning America. “And so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits in September of last year and right away, it was reported that the actress had requested she be given full physical custody of her six children while Pitt would be limited to visitation. As a TMZ report explained at the time, Angelina Jolie was allegedly concerned about Brad Pitt’s drinking and possible marijuana use and felt he was also struggling with an anger problem.

In November, after Angelina Jolie and her children relocated to a couple of different homes in Malibu, a source claimed her kids were beginning to feel homesick.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life at the time. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt owned a number of homes, including places in New Orleans, France and New York City, it was their Los Feliz home where the children reportedly spent the majority of their time.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have already put a number of their homes, including their chateau in France up for sale.

