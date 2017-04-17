Kate Middleton Ready To Replace Queen Elizabeth? Duchess Of Cambridge Gets Active In Easter 2017 Services

Kate Middleton has been quite active over the past few months in her duties to attend important occasions. Since the beginning of 2017, she has made sure to allocate quality time for her royal responsibilities, even though she must also dedicate a significant part of her time for the kids. She has been attending major events while raising the royal children. It is quite obvious that the Duchess of Cambridge is following the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II. Moreover, she has also started following the Queen’s fashion. This year on Easter, she was seen exhibiting royal etiquettes in the presence of the Queen herself.

The Easter 2017 services were held near Windsor Castle at St. George’s Chapel. Kate Middleton was with Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for the service. However, her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, did not attend the event. Prince William bowed his head as a gesture of deference to his 90-year-old grandmother when she arrived. The Duchess of Cambridge greeted Queen Elizabeth II with a curtsey on Easter Sunday. The 35-year-old shifted one leg behind the other as a gesture of curtsey. While she always curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II, this was a rare occasion when she did it in public. Kate was wearing a cream coat, designed by Catherine Walker. It is the same one she wore when she was on the Royal tour of Canada last year, the Daily Mail Online reported. She accessorized it with matching clutch and pumps and a satin cream hat.

While the Queen managed to attend the Easter 2017 services, she was unable to do so last year. She was suffering from a severe cold and had to skip the annual holiday services. This year, she looked healthy, as she arrived with husband Prince Philip. She was wearing a bright teal coat as well as a hat with pink flowers. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen following the Queen’s fashion. She wore an identical outfit like the monarch, even though she wore a different color. Many wonder if Kate is gradually getting ready to be the next Queen. When the Queen went off the public eye for some time in December due to her illness, many believed that she would abdicate the throne. Speculations started at that time if Kate Middleton would be the next Queen. Now that the Duchess is getting more involved in royal duties, people have started wondering the same again.

In case the Queen dies or abdicates her throne, the first in line to take the British throne is Prince Charles. It is possible for Prince William to be the next King of England only if Prince Charles dies or abdicates his throne. So, it is not that straightforward for Kate Middleton to become the next Queen as she is not the one next in line. The next in line is Prince Charles’ wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Rosemary. The third and fourth in line to the throne are Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While many of the members of the royal family took part in Easter 2017 services, Prince Harry was not present. He spent Easter this year with girlfriend Meghan Markle at her Toronto home, the International Business Times reported. Prince Charles and Camilla attended a different service in Crathie church, near Balmoral Castle.

[Featured Image by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images]